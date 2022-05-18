Warzone 2 will reportedly be similar to Blackout, focuses inventory management

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been claimed to bear similarities with Blackout, the battle royale mode of Black Ops 4, instead of the existing Warzone game.

According to a new video published by NerosCinema, details of which were credited by Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson earlier today, developer Infinity Ward has designed Warzone 2 around the inventory management elements of Blackout, meaning that players will have to think more on their feet and not just run and loot as they do in Warzone right now.

I'm not going to beat around the bush, but a lot of this is true. I'm assuming there are some discrepancies because the source can't remember exact details… But yeah, leak overload inbound, it seems.https://t.co/MaVyUEWBch — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 17, 2022

The upcoming Warzone 2 game for example will require players to have a satchel in order to hold armor, which will not be available by default. There will be a bag system with limited inventory space but players must choose between holding extra weapons or having kill streaks.

Furthermore, loadouts will not be available by default. Warzone 2 players will have to complete mini objectives on the map such as defusing a bomb or racking up kills to get access to their loadouts in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will also bring back Pro Perks from Black Ops, meaning that players will be able to upgrade or enhance all existing perks in the game for additional benefits. In Black Ops, a pro version of a perk could be unlocked by either completing sets of challenges or purchasing them with real-world money.

Unfortunately, Infinity Ward has reportedly decided to limit weapon customization to just five possible attachment options.

Lastly, the developer will be rolling out Warzone 2 with a brand new map just as previously reported but will also bring back Verdansk down the road.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is looking to release in late 2022 alongside the new Modern Warfare 2. While it was expected as much, both games will be integrated so that players can carry over gear they unlock in Modern Warfare 2.