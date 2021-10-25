Rumored Warner Bros. Platform Fighter’s Reportedly “Real”

There were recent rumors that publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has tasked developer NetherRealm Studios to work on a new platform fighter. That rumor has now started to gain steam.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, VentureBeat editor Jeff Grubb confirmed that the Warner Bros. platform fighter exists but is not actually a NetherRealm game.

This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on. https://t.co/WkMiKf4dTH — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 24, 2021

The rumored Warner Bros. platform fighter has furthermore been said to have been trademarked by the publisher last month as “Multiversus” which certainly sounds like a fitting title, unless the trademark was for something else entirely.

Warner Bros. has offered no statements at the time of writing but as far as the rumor mill goes, its alleged platform fighter has been in development for a while now and might possibly get announced somewhere in early 2022.

Fans should expect a “tag-team” game which will feature characters from all over the Warner Bros. universe. Some of the characters allegedly confirmed to be making their way forward include Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, Tom and Jerry, Fred Flintstone, Johnny Bravo, Mad Max, Batman himself, among many others yet to be revealed.

Warner Bros. is said to be taking inspiration from the Smash Bros. franchise of Nintendo for its own platform fighter. The publisher has an aim to carve out a brand new intellectual property while using the opportunity to earn a slice of the pie which Nintendo has enjoyed with its Smash Bros. games for years.

Elsewhere, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has its hands full for 2022 as it is. The publisher will be taking care of four gigantic releases: Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. That is unless more delays happen and some of those games get pushed into 2023.