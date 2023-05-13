There are different heroes in Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and every hero has further four classes, which have unique skills and abilities and can be built according to your own playstyle. There are a number of weapons to choose from which all impact the character’s ability to tackle different situations. We have curated this Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Markus Foot Knight Build Guide in which we will focus on the Foot Knight class build for the hero Markus.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Markus Foot Knight

Below you will some vital information on the unique passive ability and career skill of the Foot Knight class. We have detailed some information along with tips and tricks that will help get the most out of these abilities.

We have also listed which weapons you should use for this class, which will help you in making this the best Foot Knight build for Markus around.

In the first game, this was one of the best builds and the hero class to choose from. However, it seems like for the second game, they have nerfed the build a little but still it is still the best build to use with a sword and shield.

It is also one of the best team support heroes of the game. All the skills and abilities are based on providing maximum support to your allies.

The sequence of performing the shield bash repeatedly from the first game is now gone. You now have to perform a shield bash and then sword attack and then back to shield bash.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The repeated shield bashes made combat a lot easier, especially in crowd control because it would hit many targets at the same time, which is probably one of the reasons that it is no more in the game. However, we still have a few tricks up our sleeves for making the best build in the Foot Knight class.

It still have the insane block ability. It can block a lot more times than a regular hero before the stamina is out making it much easier to block a series of attacks if you are surrounded in a horde or multiple big attacks from a big enemy such as a Rat Troll or Spawn of Chaos.

Protective Presence

Protective Presence is Markus’s Passive Ability in the Mercenary class. It creates a damage resistance aura around the character greatly reducing the amount of damage passing on through to the hero.

In greatly increases stamina and further reduces damage to himself. The aura produced by this ability protects all the allies near the player and greatly reduces damage taken by them as well.

However, it gives an increased level of protection for himself with this ability. This is one of the best heroes when it comes to survival. His stats are based on dealing more damage and reducing as much damage taken as possible.

It reduces damage taken from all sorts of enemies such as assassins and gattling enemies. Since you will be using sword and shield most of the times so all this damage reduction greatly works out because you will be fighting on the frontlines.

Valiant Charge

Markus’s Career Ability for the Foot Knight class is the Valiant Charge. When activated, Markus will run forward bashing all enemies and pushing them forward.

This is again aimed at providing support to your team in case of a big horde. The distance of this charge is also great and it will push each enemy away in this trajectory no matter how big they are.

This is a very good skill for getting out of tricky situations as well as helping your friends get out of tricky situations.

Once the enemies are pushed away, it will give you and your team time to get back in the game after regenerating health or initiate a counter attack.

Weapons

The weapon choice for this build is any decent sword and a shield. Since you will using the sword in one hand and the shield in the other hand, this will become a combo.

There is no need for a ranged weapon for this build as this build is solely aiming for the melee combat and providing maximum support to your teammates.

For this reason, you can pick any choice of a good sword for this and a good enough shield will do the job perfectly.

Your main tasks will be to be at the front of the line dealing damage and pushing enemies back from your teammates using the shield.

The attack combo of a shield bash and sword attack followed by another shield bash and sword attack is very deadly for enemies. Use it for maximum efficiency.

Your power attack with the shield is your friend in the battlefield and will knock almost everyone down including the chaos warriors.

Use it as much as possible while throwing in some sword swings in the mix as well to create combos that will work in a flow. If you really want to use a ranged weapon, you can choose a blunderbuss but we recommend that you stick to the sword and shield combo.

This concludes our Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Markus Foot Knight Build Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!