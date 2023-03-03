Warframe’s “The Duviri Paradox” Expansion is Like “Fortnite no-build Mode”

After being announced all the way back in 2019, Warframe’s newest expansion, The Duviri Paradox, will finally be coming to the game next month. However, it will be a noticeable shakeup from what Warframe players have come to know, according a PC Gamer UK interview with the game’s creative director, Rebecca Ford.

It’s kind of like our Fortnite no-build mode. It’s like, you know Fortnite but you don’t want to build houses? Sure! It’s like, you know Warframe but you don’t want to invest 80 hours to get to the latest update.

Many live-service games have this problem when it comes to new players, making them have to go through the whole story before they can get to the newest stuff. Warframe’s biggest competitor, Destiny 2, even took out multiple areas, leaving most new players lost in the new lore. According to Ford, however, The Duviri Paradox will give players a choice.

You can imagine hearing about Warframe, doing a fresh install and then the Lotus will ask you “Do you wish to play with blade and gun or do you wish to experience the paradox?” Of course she’ll tell you all paths will connect but the “Void needs you now, so where will you start?”

With The Duviri Paradox, players can choose to either start at the beginning, or at any time play the new expansion, allowing them to be able to experience all of the newest Warframe stuff without going through the endless grind of finding Warframe schematics and materials to make armor segments or hacking your way through the story. Being able to play both modes is a definite help, according to Ford.

Of course you can start at the beginning or end of a paradox.

The Duviri Paradox will be releasing at some point in April, though Digital Extremes will have one last trailer later this month before they actually reveal the expansion’s release date.