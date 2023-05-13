How to Farm Warframe Rubico Prime – Relic Locations, Farming Tips

In this Warframe Guide, we will focus on how to get the newly revealed Rubico Prime sniper weapon. Warframe Rubico Prime is the primed variant of Rubic, featuring overall more damage, higher critical chance, and status chance.

The Primed Weapon also features increased fire rate and reload speed. Rubico also features two Madurai polarities. It is indeed one of the strongest snipers in the game and the fastest.

Warframe Rubico Prime

As with all Primed variants, you can buy either The Primed Vault or farm for its parts through relics. Here is how to farm for Rubico Prime, including the relics that will give you Rubico Prime parts:

Meso R1 Relic – Rubico Prime Blueprint (Rare)

In order to farm for Meso R1, I would recommend IO on Jupiter.

It is the fastest way to farm for Meso Relics because you can do 5 waves of Defense in 3-5 minutes or under using Saryn with 50m range or any other good AoE frame like Gara or Mag with similar range. Meso T3 drops in ‘A’ rotation.

The enemies here are weak; around 15-20 level so you do not really need much Strength. Using Overextended here is recommended. Repeat this mission after every 10 waves for maximum efficiency.

Lith O1 Relic – Rubico Prime Receiver (Common)

In order to farm for Lith O1, I would recommend Everest on Earth. It is the fastest farm for Lith relics because you can do 2 rounds of Excavation in 3 minutes 20 seconds under ideal conditions.

Lith relics drop every B and C rounds on Everest. Excavation drops an item every round on Everest. It also gives 100 Cryotics in 1 minute 40 seconds i.e. after every excavation.

The enemies here are weak, starting from Level 1. Using a defensive frame like Frost is great because it will take a lot of time for enemies of this caliber to pop his Globe.

Lith B5 Relic – Rubico Prime Stock (Uncommon)

Same as Lith 01, I would recommend Everest on Earth. It is the fastest farm for Lith relics because you can do 2 rounds of Excavation in 3 minutes 20 seconds under ideal conditions.

Lith relics drop every B and C rounds on Everest. Excavation drops every an item every round on Everest. It also gives 100 Cryotics in 1 minute 40 seconds i.e. after every excavation.

The enemies here are weak, starting from Level 1. Using a defensive frame like Frost is great because it will take a lot of time for enemies of this caliber to pop his Globe.

Neo H2 Relic – Rubico Prime Barrel (Uncommon)

I would recommend Hydron on Sedna if you want to farm for Neo relics. It is the fastest way to farm for Neo relics because Neo relics drop every 5 rounds for ‘A’ rotation. Using Volt or any other good AoE frame with good range is the fastest way.

Be sure you have the Energizing Dash ability for your operator unlocked through the Zenurik School. Otherwise, make sure one of your teammates have an EV Trinity or a Harrow.

Hydron is also the best area to level up your Warframe and weapons. My tip is to bring all the weapons you need to level up here. You can level up a weapon from 0 to MAX rank in around 20 rounds i.e. 25 minutes.

And that is all for our Warframe Rubico Prime. By following this guide, we ensure that you will have Rubico Prime in your inventory faster than the Sanic build for Volt.

Additionally, you can also follow our other guides on farming for Chroma Prime and Gram Prime.