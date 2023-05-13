Finishing the new Kitgun, but need tons of minerals? Fear not! Our Warframe Fortuna Caves Locations Guide is here to save the day. We have listed the locations of all the caves in the vast world of Orb Vallis. Be sure to look RIGHT NOW!

Warframe Fortuna Caves Locations

Tired of the same 13 caves in Plains of Eidolon? 30 new caves have been introduced in Fortuna, and they are all beautiful. But drool not!

We have found the location of each and every cave on the map. Also, be sure to pay respect to Raibatsu who sacrificed two hours of Resource Booster just to help us procure this picture. Thanks, Raibatsu!

Some of the key features of a cave include better chance to find minerals and even undercave fishes. These caves are just full of surprises. If you do not want to get surprised anymore, just head into Orb Vallis and use your K-Drive to find ’em all!

All Cave Locations

The 30 locations in the map have been added in the following image:

Tips and Tricks

Now before you venture into these caves, here are some tips that might help you.