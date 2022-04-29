WarCraft Mobile Game Reveal Set For Next Week

The esteemed WarCraft franchise is finally receiving a standalone mobile game, something which was being rumored for a few years now.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Blizzard Entertainment invited everyone to join a special live stream next week where the publisher will finally reveal the WarCraft mobile game to the public.

Join us for the reveal of a new mobile game set in the @Warcraft Universe. 📅 May 3rd

🕙 10am PT

🌐 https://t.co/BBqRW3K1IE pic.twitter.com/FRMkv4mVni — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) April 28, 2022

Blizzard was previously rumored to be working on two mobile games set in the WarCraft universe. One of them was said to be similar to Pokemon Go where players will must head outside to search and fight battles in their neighborhoods. The second WarCraft mobile game was said to be of the traditional type with real-time strategy base building and destruction.

Activision Blizzard made it clear a few years back that it intends to bring all of its major franchises to mobile devices with “multiple mobile titles” already under development at the time.

“We need to make sure that we’re enabling our franchises on the billions of mobile devices that are available right now,” said Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre. “That’s by far our biggest opportunity and we’re investing meaningfully to capitalize on this and to take all our franchises to mobile over time.”

Diablo Immortal is releasing in a couple of months. There is a new Call of Duty: Warzone mobile game in the works as well. There have also been rumors that Overwatch 2 will be released alongside a mobile version of the first game.

Blizzard fans should keep their fingers crossed that the WarCraft mobile game fares better than Warcraft 3 Reforged.