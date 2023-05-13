This Warcraft 3 Reforged Orcs Build Orders guide will show you two simple Orc Build Orders. Once you master these, playing as the Orc race should be a walk in the park.

Warcraft 3 Reforged Orcs Build Orders

The first one build order is to reach the Grunt/Raider/Spirit Walker mid-game, and the other is a Tauren Chieftain/Head Hunter/ Bloodlust (TC HH BL) build order.

Standard Orc Build Order

This simple Orc build will achieve Grunt/Raider/Spirit Walker mid-game. This Warcraft 3 build is very versatile, making for a few different variations, but this guide will show you the simplest option.

The army structure of this WC3 Reforged build order is the heart of the Orc because of how easy it is to achieve. This makes the Orc race the easiest race to get the hang of, as you can pretty much just use the same strategy in all your match-ups.

Tier 1

The first thing you need to do is build an Altar and Orc Burrow, and train a Peon right away. The first Peon you build is rallied to the goldmine, and the other two are rallied to harvest lumber. Continue building Peons.

The second one you build will construct a Barracks, and the third Peon is sent to gold. At five workers, this will maximize your gold earnings.

Once the Altar is constructed, make a Blademaster and subsequently, your second Orc Burrow at 40 lumber.

Build a Grunt when your Barracks finishes and build your shop as soon as you can. At this point in the game, you’ll have 19/20 food, and you’ll be able to make another Peon to get wood.

Tier 2

At 190 wood, you’ll move on to Tier 2. Creep using your Grunts and Blademaster and hunt your opponents. If you do not have an opponent, continue focusing on your Build Order instead.

To buy a few items from your shop and also continue training your Grunt, sell your town portal on your Blademaster.

After you start researching Tier 2, you will be able to construct two more Burrows, increasing your food cap to 50. After that, construct a War Mill.

This will decrease your wood Peons’ travel time and also grant important upgrades, like reinforced defenses and weapon/armor upgrades. This will significantly improve their efficiency.

After finishing Tier 2, start with building a Bestiary and Tauren Totem. Now, you’ll be able to create Shadow Hunter, your second hero.

Once the Shadow Hunter finishes, creep, try creeping with him while attacking your opponent using the Blademaster.

This will allow you to gain levels on Shadow Hunter, while keeping the pressure on the opponent.

After your Bestiary has finished building, construct a Raider, train Ensare, then build another Raider and Kodo Beast.

After the Tauren Totem finished building, build two Spirit Walkers, and research Adept Training. Adapt Training will let you cast disenchant, which removes every single effect – good or bad – from all allies and enemies present within its cast area.

This will help you out a lot with Orcs who have Spirit Walkers with Spirit Link, and against Humans playing Arc Mage.

At this point, you quite a few options. You can either upgrade to Tier 3 and acquire an Orb of Lightning for your Blademaster, or train 50 food and attack your opponent, or carry on with creeping.

This is entirely up to you; consider how you want to progress in the games and choose whatever option you want.

TC Headhunter Bloodlust

This Tauren Chieftain/Head Hunter/Bloodlust (TC HH BL) build order for Warcraft 3 is very well balanced. It does have a few ‘weaknesses’ but most of them are compensated for.

The damage output of Blademaster takes a hit due to the hero choice of this build, but the Headhunters’ focus damage makes up for it.

Though it is hard to snipe enemies running away, you can still bag a few kills using War Stomp.

You have to be a bit careful while playing with Headhunters as they are glass cannons; meaning they have high damage but low HP.

This build starts off a bit weak and the Tauren Chieftain will not be very impressive on his own; however, the damage goes up significantly as the game progresses and your army stays alive.

As with the previous build, you can use the same strategy against most match-ups.

This build is more focused for team-games, as the Chieftain’s Endurance Aura and Bloodlust will help your allies out a lot. Though, this build does work very well in solo games as well.

Now that you know the idea of this WC3 Reforged build, let’s start building it.

Tier 1

Start by putting five Peons in the goldmine and keep rapidly queueing Peons. These Peons will be creating buildings as new Peons arrive, so you get all the starting buildings you need.

You need to build a Burrow, Altar, War Mill then Barracks (in that specific order).

Use all the Peons for Wood. Get the Tauren Chieftain right as the Altar finishes building. At this point, you’ll have around 40 wood, so start construction on the second Burrow.

When you reach 18 supply, halt your Peon production. Start your first Headhunter as soon as the Barracks finishes building. From now on, rapidly create Headhunters.

Your Tauren Chieftain and Head Hunter will probably come out at the same time. At this point, start your shop as your Tauren Chieftain needs to be kept alive using the healing cells.

Now, you need to start creeping right away and let your Tauren Chieftain tank the incoming damage.

One thing to note is that you should always have a War Stomp saved up in case of emergency, as it uses up a lot of Mana. Now, start your tier two upgrade.

Tier 2

You need to now get your Tauren Chieftain to level 3, so he can use level 2 War Stomp. Concentrate on acquiring War Stomp, and then Endurance Aura for your hero abilities.

Upgrade your ranged weapons at the War Mill while your main building is upgrading to tier 2. This is all you need to do for tier 2.

Tier 3

As soon as Tier 2 finished, move on to Tier 3 and get the Head Hunter upgrade ASAP. Your goal is to get the Shaman and his two upgrades.

You have the option here to either keep your Tauren Chieftain as a lone hero or get the Shadow Hunter.

This concludes TC HH BL Orc build order for Warcraft 3 Reforged. From this point on, you are free to play the game however you want.

Tips