As the title suggests, this guide is a well detailed information related to all the Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Units Tier List.

Whether it is Orcs or Humans or Night Elfs, this guide has it all covered including what units can be built along with the stats. If you want to decide what units shall be there in your build then go through this guide thoroughly.

Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Units Tier List

The Warcraft 3 Reforged Units stats have been shared below and are separated by race! So it will be easier for you to decide how you wish to use your resources. The Stats are explained as follows

HP referring to Health Points which depletes upon taking damage

Armor refers to the Unit Armor value

Speed refers to speed on ground or in air

Attack Type refers to either Ground Attack or Arial Attack depending on the Unit

Defense Type refers to type of defense the unit uses and how much damage it can take

Damage refers to amount of damage your unit can deal to enemy

Cool refers to cool down between attacks. This determines your attack speed

Range refers to how far you can attack

Cost refers to resources that you use to build the units like Time, Gold, Lumber and Food

Human Units

A rather easy build but not as strong as others. Most dominantly you will find Sorceress and Priest in almost all the Human builds.

These are the best for early game and then you can open Gryphon Riders later on. You can also build Footmen which can then be upgraded into Knights.

Unit Level Gold Lumber Food Build Time Flying Machine 1 100 30 1 13s Peasant 1 75 0 1 15s Footman 2 135 0 2 20s Mortar Team 2 180 70 3 32s Priest 2 135 10 2 28s Sorceress 2 155 20 2 30s Siege Engine 3 195 60 4 55s Dragon Hawk Rider 3 200 30 3 28s Rifle Man 3 205 30 3 26s Spell Breaker 3 215 30 3 28s Knight 4 245 60 4 40s Gryphon Rider 5 280 70 4 45s

Orc Units

Raider should be your utmost preference for any Orc Unit Build as they are excellent for Anti-Air units and will bring the enemy in air to ground for melee units.

Witch doctor is a must too as he uses his wand which will help with the vision on the map. Shamans must also be there as they are really strong! Their abilities like Purge and Bloodlust makes them really strong!

Unit Level Gold Lumber Food Build Time Peon 1 75 0 1 15s Troll HeadHunter 2 140 20 2 20s Demolisher 2 220 50 4 40s Troll Batrider 2 160 40 2 28s Shaman 2 130 20 2 30s Spirit Walker 3 195 35 3 38s Grunt 3 200 0 3 30s Wind Rider 4 265 40 4 35s Kodo Beast 4 255 60 4 30s Tauren 5 280 80 5 44s

Undead Units

Crypt Fiends alone are strong enough to take on most enemies in Warcraft 3 but you better have 1 or 2 Obsidian Statue to keep the Crypts healed.

Shades can gather information about enemy bases and Necromancers can be used in early game to make dead units combat effective Skeletons.

Unit Level Gold Lumber Food Build Time Acolyte 1 75 0 1 15s Shade 1 0 0 1 15s Ghoul 2 120 0 2 18s Meat Wagon 2 230 50 4 36s Necromancer 2 145 20 2 24s Obsidian Statue 2 200 35 3 35s Gargoyle 2 185 30 2 35s Banshee 2 155 30 2 28s Crypt Fiend 3 215 40 3 30s Abomination 4 240 70 4 40s Frost Wyrm 6 385 120 7 65s

Night Elf Units

In early game, use a lot of Archers and Huntress followed by a Dryad unit which will make for a strong hit and run Combo in WC3 Reforged.

Front Line units can be Mountain giant or Druid of the Claw (In bear Form) since they have the highest HP stats for this race