As the title suggests, this guide is a well detailed information related to all the Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Units Tier List.
Whether it is Orcs or Humans or Night Elfs, this guide has it all covered including what units can be built along with the stats. If you want to decide what units shall be there in your build then go through this guide thoroughly.
Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Units Tier List
The Warcraft 3 Reforged Units stats have been shared below and are separated by race! So it will be easier for you to decide how you wish to use your resources. The Stats are explained as follows
- HP referring to Health Points which depletes upon taking damage
- Armor refers to the Unit Armor value
- Speed refers to speed on ground or in air
- Attack Type refers to either Ground Attack or Arial Attack depending on the Unit
- Defense Type refers to type of defense the unit uses and how much damage it can take
- Damage refers to amount of damage your unit can deal to enemy
- Cool refers to cool down between attacks. This determines your attack speed
- Range refers to how far you can attack
- Cost refers to resources that you use to build the units like Time, Gold, Lumber and Food
Human Units
A rather easy build but not as strong as others. Most dominantly you will find Sorceress and Priest in almost all the Human builds.
These are the best for early game and then you can open Gryphon Riders later on. You can also build Footmen which can then be upgraded into Knights.
|Unit
|Level
|Gold
|Lumber
|Food
|Build Time
|Flying Machine
|1
|100
|30
|1
|13s
|Peasant
|1
|75
|0
|1
|15s
|Footman
|2
|135
|0
|2
|20s
|Mortar Team
|2
|180
|70
|3
|32s
|Priest
|2
|135
|10
|2
|28s
|Sorceress
|2
|155
|20
|2
|30s
|Siege Engine
|3
|195
|60
|4
|55s
|Dragon Hawk Rider
|3
|200
|30
|3
|28s
|Rifle Man
|3
|205
|30
|3
|26s
|Spell Breaker
|3
|215
|30
|3
|28s
|Knight
|4
|245
|60
|4
|40s
|Gryphon Rider
|5
|280
|70
|4
|45s
Orc Units
Raider should be your utmost preference for any Orc Unit Build as they are excellent for Anti-Air units and will bring the enemy in air to ground for melee units.
Witch doctor is a must too as he uses his wand which will help with the vision on the map. Shamans must also be there as they are really strong! Their abilities like Purge and Bloodlust makes them really strong!
|Unit
|Level
|Gold
|Lumber
|Food
|Build Time
|Peon
|1
|75
|0
|1
|15s
|Troll HeadHunter
|2
|140
|20
|2
|20s
|Demolisher
|2
|220
|50
|4
|40s
|Troll Batrider
|2
|160
|40
|2
|28s
|Shaman
|2
|130
|20
|2
|30s
|Spirit Walker
|3
|195
|35
|3
|38s
|Grunt
|3
|200
|0
|3
|30s
|Wind Rider
|4
|265
|40
|4
|35s
|Kodo Beast
|4
|255
|60
|4
|30s
|Tauren
|5
|280
|80
|5
|44s
Undead Units
Crypt Fiends alone are strong enough to take on most enemies in Warcraft 3 but you better have 1 or 2 Obsidian Statue to keep the Crypts healed.
Shades can gather information about enemy bases and Necromancers can be used in early game to make dead units combat effective Skeletons.
|Unit
|Level
|Gold
|Lumber
|Food
|Build Time
|Acolyte
|1
|75
|0
|1
|15s
|Shade
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15s
|Ghoul
|2
|120
|0
|2
|18s
|Meat Wagon
|2
|230
|50
|4
|36s
|Necromancer
|2
|145
|20
|2
|24s
|Obsidian Statue
|2
|200
|35
|3
|35s
|Gargoyle
|2
|185
|30
|2
|35s
|Banshee
|2
|155
|30
|2
|28s
|Crypt Fiend
|3
|215
|40
|3
|30s
|Abomination
|4
|240
|70
|4
|40s
|Frost Wyrm
|6
|385
|120
|7
|65s
Night Elf Units
In early game, use a lot of Archers and Huntress followed by a Dryad unit which will make for a strong hit and run Combo in WC3 Reforged.
Front Line units can be Mountain giant or Druid of the Claw (In bear Form) since they have the highest HP stats for this race
|Unit
|Level
|Gold
|Lumber
|Food
|Build Time
|Wisp
|1
|60
|0
|1
|14s
|Glaive Thrower
|2
|210
|65
|3
|48s
|Archer
|2
|130
|10
|2
|20s
|Hippogryph
|2
|160
|20
|2
|30s
|Druid of the Talon
|2
|145
|20
|2
|22s
|Huntress
|3
|195
|20
|3
|30s
|Dryad
|3
|145
|60
|3
|30s
|Faerie Dragon
|3
|155
|25
|2
|25s
|Druid of the Claw
|4
|255
|80
|4
|30s
|Hippogryph Rider
|4
|290
|30
|4
|1s
|Chimaera
|5
|330
|70
|5
|60s
|Mountain Giant
|6
|350
|100
|7
|50s