Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Units Tier List

By Abdullah Jr

As the title suggests, this guide is a well detailed information related to all the Warcraft 3 Reforged Best Units Tier List.

Whether it is Orcs or Humans or Night Elfs, this guide has it all covered including what units can be built along with the stats. If you want to decide what units shall be there in your build then go through this guide thoroughly.

The Warcraft 3 Reforged Units stats have been shared below and are separated by race! So it will be easier for you to decide how you wish to use your resources. The Stats are explained as follows

  • HP referring to Health Points which depletes upon taking damage
  • Armor refers to the Unit Armor value
  • Speed refers to speed on ground or in air
  • Attack Type refers to either Ground Attack or Arial Attack depending on the Unit
  • Defense Type refers to type of defense the unit uses and how much damage it can take
  • Damage refers to amount of damage your unit can deal to enemy
  • Cool refers to cool down between attacks. This determines your attack speed
  • Range refers to how far you can attack
  • Cost refers to resources that you use to build the units like Time, Gold, Lumber and Food

Human Units

A rather easy build but not as strong as others. Most dominantly you will find Sorceress and Priest in almost all the Human builds.

These are the best for early game and then you can open Gryphon Riders later on. You can also build Footmen which can then be upgraded into Knights.

Unit Level Gold Lumber Food Build Time
Flying Machine 1  100  30  1  13s
Peasant 1  75  0  1  15s
Footman 2  135  0  2  20s
Mortar Team 2  180  70  3  32s
Priest 2  135  10 2  28s
Sorceress 2  155  20 2  30s
Siege Engine 3  195  60 4  55s
Dragon Hawk Rider 3  200  30 3  28s
Rifle Man 3  205  30 3  26s
Spell Breaker 3  215  30 3  28s
Knight 4  245  60  4  40s
Gryphon Rider 5  280  70  4  45s

Orc Units

Raider should be your utmost preference for any Orc Unit Build as they are excellent for Anti-Air units and will bring the enemy in air to ground for melee units.

Witch doctor is a must too as he uses his wand which will help with the vision on the map. Shamans must also be there as they are really strong! Their abilities like Purge and Bloodlust makes them really strong!

Unit Level Gold Lumber Food Build Time
Peon 1  75  0 1  15s
Troll HeadHunter 2  140  20  2  20s
Demolisher 2  220  50  4  40s
Troll Batrider 2  160  40  2  28s
Shaman 2  130  20  2  30s
Spirit Walker 3  195  35  3  38s
Grunt 3  200  0  3  30s
Wind Rider 4  265  40  4  35s
Kodo Beast 4  255  60  4  30s
Tauren 5  280  80  5  44s

Undead Units

Crypt Fiends alone are strong enough to take on most enemies in Warcraft 3 but you better have 1 or 2 Obsidian Statue to keep the Crypts healed.

Shades can gather information about enemy bases and Necromancers can be used in early game to make dead units combat effective Skeletons.

Unit Level Gold Lumber Food Build Time
 Acolyte 1  75  0  1 15s
 Shade 1  0  0  1  15s
 Ghoul 2  120  0  2  18s
 Meat Wagon 2  230  50  4  36s
 Necromancer 2  145  20  2  24s
 Obsidian Statue 2  200  35  3  35s
 Gargoyle 2  185  30  2  35s
 Banshee 2  155  30  2  28s
 Crypt Fiend 3  215  40  3  30s
 Abomination 4  240  70  4  40s
 Frost Wyrm 6  385 120  7  65s

Night Elf Units

In early game, use a lot of Archers and Huntress followed by a Dryad unit which will make for a strong hit and run Combo in WC3 Reforged.

Front Line units can be Mountain giant or Druid of the Claw (In bear Form) since they have the highest HP stats for this race

Unit Level Gold Lumber Food Build Time
 Wisp 1  60  0  1  14s
 Glaive Thrower 2  210  65  3  48s
 Archer 2  130  10  2  20s
 Hippogryph 2  160  20  2  30s
 Druid of the Talon 2  145  20  2  22s
 Huntress 3  195  20  3  30s
 Dryad 3  145  60  3  30s
 Faerie Dragon 3  155  25  2  25s
 Druid of the Claw 4  255  80  4 30s
 Hippogryph Rider 4  290  30  4  1s
 Chimaera 5  330  70  5  60s
 Mountain Giant 6  350  100  7  50s

