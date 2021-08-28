Alleged Grand Theft Auto Voice Actor “Not Sure” If It’s GTA 6 or GTA 5

That rumor mill has started churning once again for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) as a potential in-game character has surfaced online.

Taking to Facebook earlier today, Ohio-based voice actor Dave Jackson announced that he will be playing the role of a police chief named Captain McLane “in the new Grand Theft Auto series.” The wording would suggest that Jackson was hired by developer Rockstar Games for GTA 6 and which might still be true except that there might be another possibility.

Tom Henderson, a well-known Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker, managed to contact Jackson afterwards to confirm if his claims were legitimate. Jackson was not able to provide any evidence to back his claims and instead admitted that he is not sure if his role of Captain McLane will be for GTA 5 or GTA 6.

I spoke with Dave and he's not been able to provide any significant evidence to back up his claims. But he did say he's not sure if it's for GTA 6 or another episode in GTA 5 and that a trailer is in production… So if it is legit I would assume it's for GTA Online. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 27, 2021

Take note that developers commonly hire voice actors without giving them any more details than necessary. Jackson hence may possibly be working with Rockstar Games on the Grand Theft Auto franchise but which might be for the existing GTA 5 or an upcoming GTA Online content update.

There are already speculations about new Cops n Crooks heist missions for GTA Online. Captain McLane may as well be making an appearance there and not in GTA 6 as fans would like to believe.

Jackson however did mention that a trailer was already in production. It would be safe to say that no one is expecting a GTA 6 announcement trailer anytime soon. Hence, it becomes even more likely that Rockstar Games is bringing in some new content updates for GTA Online.

GTA 6 has been heavily rumored to be set in a modern-day Vice City which will be supported by a live service model similar to the likes of the seasonal passes and thematic events of Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Rockstar Games apparently wants to keep expanding the map by adding new locations with each live event.