How To Increase Authority In Victoria 3

In Victoria 3, Authority is one of the three game systems that allow you to determine the capability of your country. Authority is needed to enjoy the benefits of having a larger population and not have them rebel against you.

If you want to make your nation a world superpower, having high Authority is a must, so the following guide will help you increase Authority in Victoria 3.

How to improve authority in Victoria 3

At the beginning of the game, players start off with a base authority value. This value can then, later, be increased by implementing certain laws.

Your starting authority may depend on your country. Choosing one of the best countries in Victoria 3 could give you a higher authority rating at the start.

Some of these laws offer a percentage increase in authority, while others do so with a flat value increase.

Laws that offer your population greater liberties and freedom generally lower your authority value, like laws concerning the increase in the distribution of voting power.

It is best to keep a balance when implementing laws until a newer source to gain authority is found.

The following are the laws that affect your authority in Victoria 3. Make sure to know each of them because as already stated above, one of your main goals while building your nation in the game will be to increase your authority level as much as possible.

Laws affecting the distribution of power

Autocracy: +250 Authority

Oligarchy: +200 Authority

Landed Voting: +150 Authority

Wealth Voting: +100 Authority

Census Suffrage: +50 Authority

Anarchy: -50% Authority

Laws affecting free speech

Outlawed Dissent: +200 Authority

Censorship: +100 Authority

+100 Authority Right of Assembly: +50 Authority

Laws affecting trade policies

Isolationism: +50% Authority

Laws affecting church and state

State Religion: +200 Authority

Freedom of Conscience: +100 Authority

Laws affecting citizenship

Ethnostate: +200 Authority

National Supremacy: +200 Authority

Racial Segregation: +100 Authority

+100 Authority Cultural Exclusion: +50 Authority

Laws affecting economy

Command Economy: +25% Authority

Other factors also contribute to your authority value. A popular ruler in command of your country will increase your authority value by a set amount.

Rulers with traits like the Political Operator gives an added 5% Authority boost. Activating the Church’s group trait, once you reach a happiness value of 5 with them, will boost your Authority value by 10%.

Another way to increase authority is by making use of the Society Technology Tree. A part of this technology tree provides authority multipliers which become especially important once players start to implement more liberal laws.

The following technology will affect your authority value.