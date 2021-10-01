Konami’s “Very Sorry” For eFootball 2022

The all-new free-to-play eFootball 2022 will continue to trip over its disastrous launch until upcoming updates arrive to address every single concern.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, publisher-and-developer Konami apologized for all problems which players have been experiencing in eFootball 2022 since release.

Konami assured that all feedback is being taken seriously such as buggy facial animations and cut-scenes, broken movements and physics, and the need of a lot of gameplay balance, among several other problems.

A whole roadmap of updates is hence being drawn up to fix eFootball 2022 down the road, the first update of which will arrive next month in October 2021. The developer also vowed to improve the overall quality of the game and to consistently add new content as well as to send out questionnaires to players to gather additional feedback and opinions.

“We will do our utmost to satisfy as many users as possible, and we look forward to your continued support of eFootball 2022.”

Unfortunately, most of the damage has already been done. While being barely a day old, eFootball 2022 has already become the worst rated game on Steam in history and a trending internet meme due to its finicky controls, clunky visuals, lack of realism and goofy character faces.

Konami has countered by asking players to treat the game as a mere demo which will only get better with time. That however will unlikely work for eFootball 2022.

It should be noted that eFootball 2022 was delayed to give the developer more time to finish. The new game falls under the Pro Evolution Soccer franchise but as a completely rebranded free-to-play iteration with a goal to be supported for years to come as compared to annual or bi-annual releases.

Konami has a difficult road ahead of itself.