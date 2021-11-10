Call of Duty multiplayer allow players to equip different attachments on their weapons, that change their performance as per the requirements of players. This allows for different builds for all the weapons. This guide will let you know the best loadouts for the Gweher 43 that will pull you ahead of the competition in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Gweher 43 Loadouts

The Gweher 43 or G-43, is basically a marksman rifle but allows enough agility to take fast shots even in close-quarter combat.

Automatic Gweher Class Setup

Being a marksman rifle, G43 has high damage., with the ability to change the gun from a single shot rifle to an automatic weapon makes it extremely powerful. This build will focus on harnessing this and turning your Gweher 43 rifle in CoD Vanguard into an automatic rifle.

You need the following attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Wyvern 570MM Full Auto

Wyvern 570MM Full Auto Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Fitzherbert Reinforced

Fitzherbert Reinforced Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: 6.5m Sakura 20 Round Mag

6.5m Sakura 20 Round Mag Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

All the attachments we have chosen allows you to support the conversion to an automatic weapon, allowing you to reduce you recoil and sustain accurate firing.

Though the fire rate is still lower than most of the true ARs of the game, this can be considered as a long-range AR with exceptionally high damage.

Gweher Sniper Loadout

Since Gweher 43 is a marksman rifle, it only seems logical that you use it the way it is meant to be used, stupidly high damage, comparatively excellent fire rate, and decent agility. This Vanguard build will help you turn your G43 into a strong well-rounded sniper rifle.

You need the following attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: ZP 770mm Precision

ZP 770mm Precision Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: Wyvern Skeletal

Wyvern Skeletal Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: .30-06 10 Round Mag

.30-06 10 Round Mag Ammo Type : Incendiary

: Incendiary Rear Grip : Leather Grip

: Leather Grip Proficiency: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

The range on the weapon is excellent and the accuracy is perfect for long-distance shots. The Wyvern Skeletal allows for better mobility. In the last, the 10 round Incendiary mag makes for some very high caliber rounds that can even one-shot your enemies.