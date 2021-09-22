Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong “Raises The Bar Of Consequences” With Repercussions

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong welcomes both newcomers and veterans to the World of Darkness but with a stern warning that their in-game actions will have severe repercussions.

Speaking with Play magazine for the latest issue, lead writer Laure Delmas assured that Swansong has been written to give an overview of a part of the World of Darkness but will be “friendly for newcomers with enough tutorials and explanation” while being “satisfying for core World of Darkness fans.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will switch between three different vampires (Galeb, Emem, and Leysha) over the course of the narrative. Delmas noted that players will not always have the freedom to switch to a specific vampire but can sometimes choose in which order the switch happens.

Hence, players will be deciding how the narrative folds for all three vampires across the board which incidentally also forms the cornerstone of an important gameplay aspect. Swansong takes special care of each in-game choice, the manner in which they were made, and in what order. While choices and consequences are not new to Vampire: The Masquerade or its World of Darkness, they have been further beefed up for Swansong.

“We raised the bar of the consequences, introducing also repercussions between the three protagonists,” said lead quest designer Maxime Moze. “In Swansong, Galeb, Emem, and Leysha may pay the price of choices which were not their own.

“Sometimes your actions will have immediate consequences, sometimes you’ll only witness them in the long run. Sometimes another action will cancel out a previous one… Consequences really will have different types of manifestations and impacts, which we believe is what makes them interesting in the end.”

Galeb, Emem, and Leysha hail from three different vampire clans, meaning that they each are bestowed with different abilities. Despite being incredibly powerful, they must be careful about when they need to use their supernatural abilities so as to not reveal themselves to humans, which adds a little extra challenge when it comes to hunting prey.

Using special abilities in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong takes energy which can be replenished by drinking blood. “You’ll need to be careful not to drink them to death, or the Masquerade will be at risk, which is not something you want,” warned Moze.

Vampires are indeed immortal but using your powers recklessly will always have sheer consequences. “In Swansong, the NPCs have their own character sheets, allowing them to attack or defend against the player,” chipped in Delmas. “These elaborate mechanics enhance the combat system we had in The Council.”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong releases for all major platforms on February 2022.