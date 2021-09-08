Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt is a new PvPvE battle royale released for free on Microsoft Windows. In this guide, we’ll be showing you a few Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt Tips that you can utilize to emerge victoriously.

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodhunt Tips

Getting used to the new gameplay and mechanics used in this PvPvE battle royale can be difficult for some players, as this is a completely new concept.

But, there is no need to go in blind as the following tips and tricks will help you master the game in no time:

Stealth is Key

Stealth is one of the important aspects of Bloodhunt that you need to keep in mind while on the streets. If you get caught by the civilians using your abilities or hit the alarm on the cars, other players on the map will know your position.

Make sure you stay stealthy by keeping away from the civilians as much as you can.

Do not get seen by the civilians while using your abilities. If you get detected, you will be visible to other players around the map with a red outline around you.

Don’t try to Go for a Dive

Since you are a vampire in a human form, you cannot swim in the water. Even if you come into contact with one drop of water, you will die instantly.

Basic Movement

You are given the ability to sprint across the map while sliding or performing high jumps. By going near the wall and holding the Jump button, you can climb that wall.

Pressing the crouch button while sprinting gives you the ability to slide. Combine the two of these abilities to perform higher jumps and cover larger distances.

Stay On Rooftops

The map is a combination of streets and tall rooftops. You can use your jump to get on the rooftops. It is better to stay and fight while on the rooftops to get you an advantage over the players that are on the streets.

Being on higher ground in every battle royale game is essential. The same is the case with this game. Rooftops provide you with an advantage over the players down on the ground.

The Entity

There are many armed NPCs roaming around the map and their main objective is to exterminate every vampire on the map. The high-loot areas are guarded by these NPCs that should not be taken lightly.

They pose the same threat as other players and are equipped with heavy armor and weapons. Going face to face against these enemies will be not the right choice during the final circle.

Get into their line of sight and you will get shredded so make sure you have a plan.