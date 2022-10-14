Valve Files a Trademark for Something Called “Neon Prime”

Valve corporation seems to have filed a trademark for something called “Neon Prime”. While they intend to use this tradermark, the application states that they intend to use it in future meaning that it could very well be something new.

Now if we are to guess, this trademark could mean anything as fans have been trying to predict ranging from a CS:GO Prime system to a VR Game. It could also be some sort of service name that Valve could be planning to introduce. According to some predictions, it could be the name of the new Valve anti-cheat system.

And if it’s a new IP, fans could be up for a treat however, chances of it happening are quite slim. It’s been a while since Valve has released a major blockbuster game and fans would love to have one. Half Life 3 now seems like that it might never release now. While Virtual Reality ventures of Valve weren’t quite successful, their latest hardware, Steam Deck seems to be doing well.

Gaming distribution and gaming hardware is all well but fans want Valve to release more games. There is a huge fan-base for Valve’s IPs and they would love to see more games from them. Let’s see if they get the trademark and whether or not there is a new announcement associated with it.