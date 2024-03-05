Valiant Hearts Collectibles Historical Items Locations Guide

Valiant Hearts: The Great War is a brave tale set during World War I. Since the game is inspired by actual events of the First World War, you will stumble upon collectibles known as Historical Items throughout your journey. These collectibles will provide you with a brief backdrop of World War I.

In this guide, we’ll go over all 119 Historical Items (collectibles) in Valiant Hearts, including their exact locations. Finding all Historical Items unlocks the “They’ll All Be Remembered” Achievement/Trophy and will also let you attain 100% game completion.

German Helmet

During the opening training sequence, toss a grenade at the dummy and search the debris to find the German Helmet.

Tinder Lighter

Once you get to the flag, go past it and pick up the Tinder Lighter from the right side. It will be sitting on the ground.

Stationmaster’s Whistle

Once you get to the trainyard knock the bell right above the driver’s den. Grab a bottle from the crate on the right side and toss it at the bell to get the Stationmaster’s whistle.

Letter from a French soldier – August 14, 1914

After bribing the soldier with a bottle of wine, proceed further and you will come across a French flag on the floor with rifles on either side of it. Search to the left side of this area to find the letter.

Metal nib

After climbing over the top of the train, head right instead of left and you will find the metal nib at the end of the carriage. To go up the ladder, you must interact with the band members.

French identification tag

As soon as you gain control of your character, proceed further and look behind the cart on the road to pick up the French identification tag.

Gold button from a French uniform

Continue ahead and eventually, you’ll come across a cart that you’ll have to blow up. Before doing so, search the area below it to pick up the gold button.

HQ map

After climbing down the bridge to blow it up, search near the right of the ladder to find the HQ map.

German cartridges

After blowing up the bridge, search the area at the bottom of the ramp to find the German cartridges.

Embroidery

Enter the multi-story building toward the end of the level and use a bottle to distract a guard blocking your way. Climb up the ladder then head to the right side and break through the wall to find this collectible.

A Letter from a German Soldier

In the same building as the previous historical item, you will come across two guards standing on a rooftop. While staying at the bottom, break open the wooden window on the right side and toss a fruit to ring the bell. Once you distract the guard, climb the ladder and take out the soldier on the right side of the roof. Search his body to pick up the letter to get this Valiant Heart Collectibles item in Chapter 1.

Photo frame

Just as the chapter begins, go to the far-left side of the area to pick up the historical item from the left side of the pot.

Valiant Stories Content Memorabilia

During the sequence where you’re required to dig deep into the tunnels, descend the ladder, and head left. At this point, you will have to dig up a dirt wall, the memorabilia is behind this wall.

Crucifix

You’ll come across a sequence where your companion dog will stop to sniff the ground and provide you with a bone. After getting the bone, throw it at the ladder and it’ll drop down. Climb the ladder and dig the dirt wall to grab the Crucifix.

Compass

After entering the second tunnel, you’ll have to dig through a dirt wall. Dig upwards, instead of digging downwards. Doing so will take you to the compass historical item.

French Coins

Before entering the cave with the dynamite puzzle (indicated through a speech bubble) search the ground to pick up the French Coins.

The Khukuri Knife

For the last historical item in this section. Climb the ladder after you’ve solved the dynamite puzzle. The Khukuri Knife will be lying on the floor near the “ACHTUNG” signboard.

Canadian identification tag

At the start of the chapter, you will have to drop down from the area and use the chains to bring a box up to your level. Once you have done that, use the box to get to the opposite side to pick up the identification tag.

Urine soaked cloth

Drop down from the area of the previous historical item and continue towards the right to find the Chlorine generator. To get this Valiant Hearts Collectibles item, head to the right of the generator to find the cloth on the ground.

Letter from a Canadian Soldier

After you complete the Chlorine generator puzzle, climb the ladder and head left. Use your companion dog to dig out the letter from the opposite direction of where you’re supposed to go.

Gas canister deployment Strategy

After the section where you’re bombarded with explosives, enter the cavern to find the deployment strategy on the ground.

Belgian Shako

In the cavern, continue right until you reach the rope and bucket puzzle. Use your companion dog to dig up the Belgian Shako.

Pocket watch

After the rope and bucket puzzle, your buddy will drop down and open the wired path. Once the path is open, grab the pocket watch off the ground.

Periscope

During the sequence with the marching soldiers, you need to go all the way to the left and use your companion dog to dig up this historical item near the dead end. Make sure to use cover to avoid getting caught.

Infantryman’s flask

After grabbing the previous item, continue right and drop down into the hole. Once inside, you will see a dirt wall on your left. Dig through this wall to find the infantryman’s flask.

Vial of nevrostenine

Enter the tunnel with the red cross sign by distracting the guard using your dog. Once inside, break through the door to enter the room on the right. After entering this room, knock down the vial off the crates to pick it up.

Letter from a German soldier

As you progress through the area, you’ll find a diggable left wall that leads to a room with a couple of barrels. The letter will be found on the ground to the right of the room.

Tin of sardines

The tin of sardines is found in the room with the broken lever handle. This Valiant Heart Collectibles item will be on the ground near the barrels in Chapter 1.

British coins

After reuniting with your dog, you need to send him to the room that’s by the door with the red cross sign. Your dog will grab both the historical item collectible along with Golden Keys required to progress further.

Safety Razor

To acquire the first historical item, you will have to solve the lift puzzle which is located inside the house on your right. Next, make your way to the second floor and open the cupboard located near the balcony to get the safety razor.

Advertising Brochure

The advertising brochure is found on the street with all the French citizens. This Valiant Hearts Collectibles item can be on the ground to the left of the red carriage.

Overalls

The overalls are found in the basement of the same house where you found the safety razor. These Valiant Hearts Collectibles can be in a room toward the left.

War Godmother certificate

After saving the man stuck on the burning balcony, send your dog to the balcony once more and it’ll retrieve the certificate.

Early gas mask

In the same building as the previous historical item, make your way to the second floor and search the floor on the right.

Active Service Pay Book

At the end of the level, you will have to recruit people on the street to move the large object blocking the tunnel entrance. Once you have done that, go down and pick up the Pay Book from the right side.

Ink well

In the starting room in Chapter 2, go all the way to the left and you will find the ink well inside the cupboard.

Letter from a Belgian civilian in Paris

You will need to acquire the Golden Keys from the pigeon to open up a door in the starting room. After getting into the new area, you will find the letter to the left of the little girl. It will be sitting on a table.

Broken watch strap

As the mission begins, go inside and grab a piece of coal from the fireplace. Toss the coal at the pigeons across the building. Once you have done that, leave the building and get to the street level. You will find the watch strap next to a sewer grate.

Newspapers

Keep moving forward on the street, and you will eventually come across an elevated red car. Just past this red car, there will be a signboard with the historical item beside it.

Shrapnel shell remnants

At the beginning of this level, you will have to help a soldier. After this, move to the left of the area, the shrapnel shell remnants will be found here.

Tallow socks

Press forward and you will enter a tent with a red cross sign outside it. Once you are inside, head left and open up a locker to find the tallow socks.

Nurse’s manual

After collecting the tallow socks, head left until you come across a half-cut tree. The Nurse’s manual will be found here, hidden behind the head of a horse.

Mess tin with holes

From the tent where you found the tallow socks, head right and you’ll eventually come across a car with the mess tin by its front wheel.

Letter from a Prussian soldier

After grabbing the mess tin, go down the ladder on the bridge. Go to your left to find the letter right by the incline.

Lice comb

Make your way back onto the wooden bridge and start heading to your right. At the end of the path, you’ll find the lice comb.

Letter from a Scottish soldier

Enter the building that has a girl weeping outside it. Once you are inside, go past the tree with the ladder and break the debris to reveal the letter.

Wooden top

After acquiring the letter, climb up the tree and break through the window to help the woman. After doing that, she will hand you the next historical item, a wooden top.

Broken walking stick

After dropping the large bell to break the floor, you’ll find yourself on the bottom floor. Help the man found on this level to acquire the broken walking stick.

Bedpan

Toward the end of this level, you will enter a multi-floored building. Go all the way to the 3rd floor and open the purple cupboard to grab the Bedpan.

Stereoscopic camera

On the same floor and building go to the right side and interact with the painting to collect the Golden Keys. Next, come back to the first floor and go right to enter a shed. Once inside, use the Golden Keys to acquire this Valiant Hearts Collectibles item.

Chemical formula

Below the shed, open the safe using the combination 4-6-8 and go to the left. The formula will be in a locker.

Virgin Mary statuette and case

Just as the level starts, you will have to hide from a couple of soldiers. During this section, the statuette will be lying on the ground.

Letter from a soldier

Proceed through the level and you will enter a building where you will have to find a handle to pull. In this small building, go forward and you will find the letter lying on the ground.

Broken pistol

During the sequence where you have to save your buddy, go to the extreme right and you will find this pistol near a tree.

Dart

Just before you hit the large suspended bullet, head to the left side and you will find the dart lying on the inclined area.

Shell mechanism

After switching your character, you will have to send your dog to the other side. Once it’s there, you need to go all the way to the left and grab the mechanism off the ground.

Sterilising solution

After drying up the river, you will have to send your dog to the other side and travel back to the dried river. Once you are there, command your dog to dig up this level’s final historical Valiant Hearts Collectibles item from the river bank’s left side.

Tobacco case

Once the level starts, you will have to travel to the far-left side until you come across a man behind a desk. At this point, you can use your companion dog to dig out the first Valiant Hearts Collectibles item toward the right of the desk.

Card game

Head to the top of the trenches and make your way to the left. The Card game will be found on the floor near the barbed wire and soldier.

Brazier

During the sequence where you’re bombed, you will need to enter a bunker. Inside the bunker, you will come across a soldier with the brazier right next to him.

Officer’s whistle

After the alarm sounds off, you are asked to move towards the right side with your troops. Head left and you will find the whistle on the floor.

Letter from a Tunisian soldier

During the sequence where you have to throw a piece of wood to detonate the explosives, continue ahead and you will drop down. Once you are down, go to your left and the letter will be found on the floor.

Coloured pennant

At the very end of this level, you will enter a building with a soldier pointing in an upward direction. At this point, you need to descend the ladder and go down to pick up the pennant from the table.

Trench Shovel

At the beginning of the level, you will come across various graves that you will be able to dig. To get the item, you need to dig the fourth one followed by digging a hidden area on the left side. This will lead you to a hidden area with the trench shovel.

Concert programme

After using your companion dog to distract the guard to put out the flame, keep on digging the area below and the programme will be in the left corner.

Empty wooden chest

Climb the ladder near the flame you put out for the previous item. Once you get to the top, you will have to open up the locker to grab the empty wooden chest.

German ring

After your characters switch, you will have to enter a room being guarded by a soldier. Once you are inside the room, take the ladder up and open up the locker to acquire the ring.

Gas stove

After collecting the ring, exit the room and enter the very next one. Once you are inside, open up the locker inside and grab the stove.

Blueprint

After another character switch, you will have to travel back to the location of the German ring. Dig the dirt wall on your right and emerge into the opening. After that, keep on traveling to the right side until you come across another dirt wall. Dig this wall and enter through the door. The Valiant Hearts Collectibles item will be on the floor to the left.

FYI You can easily check the number of historical items you’ve collected in a level thus far, by bringing up the historical facts sheet. This can be done by pressing Triangle on PlayStation and Y on Xbox.

Notebook

At the very beginning of chapter 3, you will be assigned to get a wire-cutter. From this point, go all the way to the left and travel to the backstreet. Once there, the Valiant Hearts Collectibles item will be found at the far left end, behind the barrels.

German identification tag

After collecting the previous item, enter the building that has a water drop signboard on it. Ascend the ladder and then rotate the valve towards the right. By doing so, the next item will fall right in front of you.

Letter from a Hungarian prisoner

While staying in the same backstreet from where you acquired the notebook, travel to the right and you will come across the barracks. Enter this building and the letter will be lying on the floor, to the left of the lit candles.

Handkerchief

Make your way back to the main street and enter the laundry building. Once inside, pull the lever and send the tray upwards. Doing so will open up your path on the left side and you will be able to grab the handkerchief.

Biscuit box

To get the final historical item of this level, you need to talk to the cook and give him his desired item. After doing that, you will be able to pick up the box off the table with the lantern.

Flashlights

At the beginning of the chapter, you will have to help out a soldier. Once you have done that, search the area where he was stuck to pick up the collectible.

Broken German bayonet

After turning on the lights, enter the room adjacent to the gigantic tank. Once inside, climb up the ladder and open the Locker to get the broken German bayonet.

Dead rat

After stopping the tank, backtrack until you come across a locker. Open up this Locker and you will get the dead rat.

German coins

After completing the match shape puzzle, go outside to where the tank is and climb up the ladder. Enter the room and the coins will be located on the right side.

Listening device

At the beginning of the level, you’ll come across an SOS call right next to three lit candles. Don’t go inside this room and head straight until you see some smoke. Call up your companion dog and dig into the area below the smoke to acquire the listening device.

Telephone cable

During the tray and dynamite Puzzle, toss a stick of dynamite in the tray and bring it towards the right side. Once the dynamite blows, the telephone cable will fall to your feet.

General headquarters news bulletin

You will come across another SOS call from a door once you blow up the TNT. Use your companion dog to dig the area right next to this door and you will get the General headquarters news bulletin.

Throat lozenges

After collecting the news bulletin, enter the room with the SOS sign and dig your way to the bottom. While digging, you will find the throat lozenges in the dirt.

British identification tag 1915

Eventually, you will come across a lift right next to a dirt wall on one side and a soldier with some bottles on the other side. You need to break this dirt wall to get the identification tag.

Trench lantern

At the end of this level, you will come across a lift with a box that has a piece of cloth on it. You need to cross this lift and go to the other side to find the last collectible of this chapter, which is a trench lantern.

Tent canvas

Just as the chapter starts, run to your right until you come across a spotlight. Cross the bridge and get to the other side. Once you get to the other side, turn left and you will find the tent canvas on the ground.

Army internal correspondence

After distracting the guards, rotate the wheel on your left and enter the building. Open the locker found on the right to acquire the internal correspondence.

Goat hide

As you progress through the level, you will cut your way through a barbed wire to reach a large wooden bridge. From this bridge, drop down and search the area on your left to find the goat hide.

British magazine

During the sequence where you have to use a Scarecrow to sneak past a few soldiers, the British magazine will be lying in the middle of the field.

Braces

During the sequence when the flares begin to light up the sky, you need to reach the second-tall tree and the braces will be lying at the base of it.

Valiant Stories Contest Memorabilia

The Valiant Stories Contest Memorabilia can be found in the area near the tank, at the start of the level.

ANZAC identification disc

Once your tank comes to a halt, you will see a basement entrance with a ladder. At the edge of this entrance, you’ll find the next historical item.

Telegram from New Zealand

After acquiring the previous collectible, drop down the ladder and extinguish the flame to prevent the explosion. Then simply head to your left to find the telegram by the rock face.

Phonograph

After saving the little girl, you will end up in a building. Head to your right and you will see the phonograph on a side table, next to two lit candles.

Sack of bran

After you change your clothes and put on the officer’s blue uniform, head up the stairs and go left and you will find the sack of bran next to a group of officers.

French emergency banknote

Once you have acquired the sack of bran, head to the basement of the same building and go all the way to the right to find the French emergency banknote lying right next to a barrel.

French gendarmes cap

Once outside, you will find yourself on a platform, where you’ll change your clothes once more. After changing, go below the platform and you will find a place for your dog to dig. Dig this place and you will get the gendarmes cap.

Postcard

During the sequence when you have to provide a soldier with wine, send in your dog and spill the wine of his clothes. Once the soldier leaves the room, head inside and get to the balcony to get the final Valiant Hearts Collectibles Item of this chapter, which is a postcard.

German identification tag – 1916 model

At the very beginning of the chapter, you will have to do a uniform change. Right next to the change station, you’ll find the identification tag.

The “Gazette des Ardennes”

You will come across a pile of yellow apples on the outside. Carry one of these apples and head left. Soon, you will come across a medic standing right next to a horse. Hand him the apple to acquire the “Gazette des Ardennes”.

Broken French bayonet

In the building where you find Karl’s backpack, head to the second floor and open the sealed vault using the code, 8-1-5. The broken French bayonet will be inside.

Hip flask

This item will be located in the same room where you get the gas mask for your companion dog. It’ll be on the ground right below the ledge where the mask is.

Heavy German helmet

After getting the previous historical item, ascend the ladder and the Valiant Hearts collectibles item will be right behind the Gatling gun.

Brodie helmet

To get this historical item, you will have to cross the road right next to a couple of soldiers standing near a wooden Locker. Traverse the road until you reach a bunker. The helmet will be found at its entrance.

Canadian coins

Midway through this level, you will come across a gigantic artillery gun that you have to aim at a target. The coins will be present on the table near the gun.

Crest model

Once you fire the mortar rounds and make your way to a bunker. Head to its second level to find the crest model right between the two NPCs.

Ration ticket

Just as the chapter starts, go down the ladder and into the building with the toxic gas. The ticket will be located underneath the table.

Oil lamp

After getting the previous historical item, go to the next building and come outside. Next, break the building’s window and get inside. Once inside, command your companion dog to pick up the oil lamp for you.

Coffee beans

After getting the previous item, send the companion dog through the hole and go to the backside. Use your companion dog to raise the bridge and go all the way to the right to acquire the coffee beans.

Pipe

During the sequence where your ladder breaks and you fall, the pipe will be lying right in front of the collapsed flooring.

It’s a long way to Tipperary lyrics

After recruiting three soldiers, continue walking towards your left until you come upon a dead end. The lyrics will be found here, on the ground.

Letter from a Russian officer

After pushing the large ammo crate with your troops, the letter will be right at the end of the room, on the ground, next to the crates of mortars.

Russian identification tag

During the sequence where you have to take cover to avoid gunfire, hide behind the wooden barricades and you will see the Russian identification tag on the ground.

“Le Singe” tin opener

During the same sequence, you will have to dig down. While digging, go to the left side and you will find the tin opener buried in the dirt.

Soldier’s ring

During the sequence where you get bombarded by Mortar Shells, keep going straight and you’ll find the ring on the ground.

Papakha

While driving the cart, stop it near the debris to pick up the last collectible of this level, which is a Papakha hat.

Bar of soap

As soon as you gain control of your character, go through the door on the right and the bar of soap will be inside a bush.

Glass syringe

While in the hospital, go to the first floor and you’ll find the glass syringe inside inside a locker.

X-ray equipment

After acquiring the glass syringe, head to your right and go to the backside. Once you’re there, head right, until you come upon a series of three windows. The X-ray equipment will be inside a locker behind the second window.

Dentist’s basin

The last collectible of the chapter 4 and the game will be located inside the hospital’s basement. The dentist’s basin will be in the third locker from the right.