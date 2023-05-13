In this Valheim Workbench Upgrades guide, we’ll show you exactly how to upgrade your workbench in Valheim and what to expect from doing so.

Valheim Workbench Upgrades

In Valheim, workbenches play an essential role in crafting and assembling a bunch of stuff that you might need to survive. You’ll eventually want to upgrade workbenches because of how much they boost your progression.

There are several upgrades you can make to your workbench in Valheim; each time, it’ll cost a different amount and type of resource as well as a recipe.

So, with new recipes and better crafting resources, you can use the full potential of your workbench by upgrading it. Let’s now take a look at each upgrade to the workbench and what you need to do it

Chopping Block- 1st Upgrade

This is the first upgrade that you can apply to your workbench. Fortunately, it doesn’t require a lot of resources too!

You need to be close to your workbench and while you have your hammer equipped, just use 10 Woods and 10 Flints to put this upgrade into your workbench.

Tranning Rack- 2nd Upgrade

For this upgrade, you need to loot a deer hide when you see a deer roaming openly. The recipe will be in your knowledge, along with learning about the chopping block.

Go close to the workbench and use 10 Flints, 10 Woods, 20 Leather Scraps, and 5 Deer hides to carry out the upgrade.

Adze- 3rd Upgrade

For this upgrade, you will need to learn the recipe first. Near a forge, you need to melt copper and then blend it.

This way, you will be able to craft bronze. Make sure you are near a forge because only then this upgrade can be carried out.

Unlike the above upgrades, this one is very resource extensive, but it requires patience and time. The resources that you will require for this upgrade are 3 Bronze and 10 Fine Woods.

Tool Shelf- 4th Upgrade

As of now, the tool shelf apparently looks like the last upgrade available for the workbenches in Valheim.

Since the game is in its early phase after its release, it’s most likely that one must be expecting even more upgrades in the future.

Stay close to a forge and utilize 10 Fine Woods, 4 Obsidians and 4 Irons to carry out this 4th upgrade to your workbench