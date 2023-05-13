In Valheim, when you are doing your best trying to survive in the wilderness with many dangers, ranging from enemies to beasts, armor helps you stay alive. Wolf Armor is an armor set that you can craft midway through Valheim and this guide will tell you all the details on gathering the resources and instructions on how to craft Wolf Armor in Valheim.

Valheim Wolf Armor

Crafting the Wolf Armor set requires you to first collect a bunch of necessary resources. You need to stock up on Silver, Wolf Pelts and make sure the forge is upgraded. When all the requirements are met, you can finally craft it.

Wolf Armor Set Recipe

You will require the following in order to completely craft the wolf set, which includes Wolf Armour Chest, Wolf Armor Legs and Wolf Fur Cape:

Wolf Armor Chest: 20x Silver, 5x Wolf Pelt and 1 Chain

Wolf Armor Chest: 20x Silver, 5x Wolf Pelt and 4 Wolf Fangs

Wolf Fur Cape: 6x Wolf Pelt, 4x Silver and 1 Wolf Trophy

The cape should be crafted first as it will reduce the freezing effect during the Silver mining process, which is the main source of Silver!

Mining Silver

Silver can be found in the Silver Veins in different Mountain Biomes. Finding the veins isn’t easy unless you have the Wishbone equipped. Wishbone can be obtained by defeating the Bonemass boss which is the third boss in the game.

The weather is quite unbearable in the biomes, so you can set up multiple campfires to continuously reduce the frost effect.

Alternatively, you can use the Frost Resistance meads, which is a hefty process when it comes to costs associated with it; therefore, stick to the first way.

The Wishbone, once equipped, can take you exactly to the unground resources and that is where you can expect to find the Silver Veins.

Go to the mountain Biomes and make sure that the Wishbone is equipped so it can do its magic. Eventually, when you are near the Silver Veins, a green flash and audible sound will be experienced by your character.

On the first such experience, stop and find the spot that intensifies the sound and the green flashes and at their strongest, you will find your way to the Silver Veins. Silver resources are underground, so start digging until you find it.

Make sure that you have an Iron Pickaxe, as that is the only tool that you can use to mine the Silver out of the Silver Veins.

Gathering Wolf Pelts

The next thing you require is the wolf pelts. Most certainly, you will require wolves for this purpose. You can either hunt them down or kill the ones you have tamed and bred. The hunting process is quite dangerous, so make sure you are well equipped.

Head to the freezing mountain area where the wolves can be seen in packs. If you are lucky enough, you might find one roaming around. You can shoot it from afar using your Huntsman Bow and Iron head arrows.

In case things turn around to your disadvantage, use health potions to regain your health.

Forge

Wolf Set can only be crafted at an upgraded forge, so before you start your journey for silver and wolf pelts, you must ensure that the forge has been upgraded using Anvil, Forge Cooler and Forge Bellows