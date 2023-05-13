How to Defeat Eikthyr in Valheim

The Viking-inspired world of Valheim has many outrageous Norse bosses for the players to face. In this Valheim guide, we will tell you how you can summon Eikthyr, where he will spawn, its attacks, how to defeat it and what you will get as a reward for doing so. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

Valheim Eikthyr Boss Fight

Eikthyr is the first boss that you will encounter in Valheim. Eikthyr is a giant stag that has some lightning attacks in his arsenal, but it’s not that difficult to defeat him.

Summoning him is far more difficult than defeating him. Let’s get into it.

Spawning the Boss

Apparently, you have to make an offering if you want to summon Eikthyr. In the early stages of the game, you will find a mystical altar in the circle of runestones in the meadows biome.

You have to place two deer trophies on the mystical altar and to get the deer trophies, you have to go deer hunting. You can spawn Eikthyr unlimited times as long as you have got 2 deer trophies.

After collecting deer trophies, place them in your quickslots to place them on the mystical altar. Eikthyr will spawn and the Boss Fight will start immediately.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to Defeat Eikthyr?

Before you try to take on Eikthyr, you have to make sure of few things beforehand. Eikthyr is a giant stag with electrified antlers, used to shoot electricity from a distance.

Eikthyr has two types of electricity attacks, including a forward-strike and the other one is large area attack.

A quick but strong ram attack and a closed-ranged stomp are the other attacks that he can use against you in the Boss fight.

You must have a wooden shield, a bow and a full night’s sleep with full health and stamina if you want to win this fight against Eikthyr. You can also craft armor for enhanced protection.

Eikthyr will attack you, but you have to block his attacks with the Wood Shield and between his attacks, you have to reply by attacking with any weapon you have.

You can use a bow and arrow and spears to attack him from a distance. As far as his lightning attacks are concerned, they can be avoided by rolling or dodging and his other attacks can also be blocked and dodged.

Rewards for Defeating Eikthyr

For defeating Eikthyr, you will get Eikthyr Trophy and the Hard Antler. Eikthyr Trophy can get you Eikthyr ability that reduces the running and jumping stamina consumption by 60% for 5 minutes.

To get this ability, you have to place the Eikthyr Trophy on the Sacrificial Stones at the first spawn point.

Hard Antlers are used in making Antler Pickaxes that are used to get rid of boulders. You will also get access to the Burial Chambers in Meadows and Black Forest Areas.