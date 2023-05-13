This Valheim Console Commands guide contains all the information you need to know about the console commands to spawn various items and resources in the game.

Valheim Console Commands

Valheim gives players a lot of freedom when it comes to console commands. There are several commands that you can use to alter pretty much anything you want in the game.

To open up the console, press F5. If you’ve just opened it for the first time, you won’t be able to use any cheats just yet.

To be able to use the cheat commands in the console, type ‘imacheater’ in the console and press enter.

After doing type ‘help’ in the console and press enter. The console will now display the whole list of cheats that you can use.

If you have a change of heart and wish to disable cheats, you can do so by simple typing ‘imacheater’ in the console once again.

Do note that if you’re playing in a multiplayer server, you can only use cheats if you’re the host of that server or if the server host has allowed you to use console commands.

Now that you know how to use console commands in Valheim, let’s go over all the console commands available and what each of these commands actually do.

ban (name/ip/userID)

Bans the given player from the server.

banned

Displays a list of banned players.

Beard

Gets rid of your beard (permanently).

dpsdebug

Enables/disables Damage Per Second (DPS) overlay.

env (env)

Sets debug environment.

event (name)

Triggers the given event.

Exploremap

Removes all fog of war by exploring the whole map.

ffsmooth (0-1)

Toggles the smoothing of the freefly camera. 0 for no smoothing and 1 for full smoothing.

Freefly

Enables/disables the freefly drone camera view.

God

Enables/disables God mode. You become invulnerable in God mode.

goto (x,z)

Teleports you to the coordinates you entered.

Hair

Gets rid of your hair (permanently).

Help

Displays a list of all console commands.

Imacheater

Enables and disables cheat commands.

info

Displays your system info, like your allocated memory and render threading mode etc.

kick (name/ip/userID)

Kicks the given player from the server.

Killall

Kills all hostiles present nearby.

Listkeys

Displays a list of all global keys.

Location

Sets new spawn point.

lodbias (0-5)

Changes the view distance of the server.

Ping

Measures latency by pinging the server.

players (nr)

Scales the difficulty to the number of players in the server. 0 resets the difficulty to default and 1 sets it to no difficulty scaling.

Pos

Prints the coordinates of the position you are in at the time.

raiseskill (skill) (amount)

Raises your skill by the given amount.

Randomevent

Triggers a random event.

Removedrops

Gets rid of all item drops close by.

Resetcharacter

Completely resets the inventory and skills of your character.

Resetenv

Resets the debug environment.

resetkeys (name)

Resets the given key.

Resetmap

Resets your map exploration. This means that all the areas that you explored will become cleared.

resetskill (skill)

Resets the skill level of the given skill to zero.

Resetwind

Resets the wind’s angle and intensity back to normal.

Save

Saves the game.

setkey (name)

Sets new global key.

Stopevent

Stops the event currently taking place.

Tame

Tames all tame-able creatures present nearby.

tod (0-1) or tod –1

Changes the time of day. 0 and 1 for midnight, 0.5 for noon and –1 for dawn.

unban (name/ip/userID)

Unbans the given player from the server.

wind (angle) (intensity)

Changes the wing to the given angle and intensity (0-1).

Spawn Commands

These commands are used to spawn items. To use them you have to write them in the following format “Spawn [ItemPrefabName] [Amount] [Level]”.

Using this format, you can spawn any amount of any item of any level. Examples of this format are:

Spawn FineWood 100: This will spawn hundred fine wood in front of you. Spawn Troll 1 10: This will spawn a level 10 troll. Spawn Wood: This will just spawn one wood.

The following list of prefabs will help you spawn any item you desire. Let’s take a look:

Tools

This is the list of all the tools in Valheim:

Axes

These are all the axes present in Valheim:

AxeBlackMetal

AxeBronze

AxeFlint

AxeIron

AxeStone

Pickaxes

These are all the Pickaxes in Valheim:

PickaxeAntler

PickaxeBronze

PickaxeIron

PickaxeStone

Bows

These are all the Bows in Valheim:

Bow

BowFineWood

BowHuntsman

Melee Weapons

These are all the Melee Weapons in Valheim:

Swords

These are all the swords in Valheim:

SwordBlackmetal

SwordBronze

SwordCheat (god slaying lightsaber)

SwordIron

SwordIronFire (flaming sword)

SwordSilver

Spears

These are all the spears in Valheim:

SpearBronze

SpearChitin

SpearElderbark

SpearFlint

SpearWolfFang

Item Spawn Commands

Following are all the skol in Valheim:

MeadFrostResist

MeadHealthMedium

MeadHealthMinor

MeadPoisonResist

MeadStaminaMedium

MeadStaminaMinor

MeadTasty

Food

Following are all the food items in Valheim:

Sausages

SerpentMeatCooked

Resources

Following are all the resource items in Valheim:

RoundLog

ElderBark

NPCs

Following are all the NPCs in Valheim:

Haldor (the mechant)

Bosses

Following are all the bosses in Valheim:

Bonemass

Dragon

Eikthyr

gd_king (The Elder)

GoblinKing (Yagluth)

Boss Stones

Following are all the BossStones in Valheim:

BossStone_Bonemass

BossStone_DragonQueen

BossStone_Eikthyr

BossStone_TheElder

BossStone_Yagluth

Monsters

Following are all the Monsters you can spawn in Valheim:

Troll

Spawners for custom arenas

Following can be spawned in custom areas. Although they are not tested. We know that GreyDwarfNest can be destroyred:

Spawner_Blob

Spawner_BlobElite

Spawner_Boar

Spawner_Draugr

Spawner_Draugr_Elite

Spawner_Draugr_Noise

Spawner_Draugr_Ranged

Spawner_Draugr_Ranged_Noise

Spawner_Draugr_respawn_30

Spawner_DraugrPile

Spawner_Fenring

Spawner_Fish4

Spawner_Ghost

Spawner_Goblin

Spawner_GoblinArcher

Spawner_GoblinBrute

Spawner_GoblinShaman

Spawner_Greydwarf

Spawner_Greydwarf_Elite

Spawner_Greydwarf_Shaman

Spawner_GreydwarfNest

Spawner_Hatchling

Spawner_imp

Spawner_imp_respawn

Spawner_Leech_cave

Spawner_Location_Elite

Spawner_Location_Greydwarf

Spawner_Location_Shaman

Spawner_Skeleton

Spawner_Skeleton_night_noarcher

Spawner_Skeleton_poison

Spawner_Skeleton_respawn_30

Spawner_StoneGolem

Spawner_Troll

Spawner_Wraith

Moving on to the prefab names that are needed to spawn items

Prefab Names

You can search any name from this list: