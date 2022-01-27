Blizzard Promises Updates On Overwatch 2 & Diablo 4 “Over The Coming Weeks”

Blizzard Entertainment is currently working on a brand new triple-a survival game which will introduce an all-new universe. The developer though wants to assure its player-base that it has not forgotten about its other game franchises.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, chief Mike Ybarra promised that Blizzard will be relaying its future plans for World of Warcraft and Overwatch “over the coming weeks.” That will be followed by Diablo.

Blizzard is a big studio and we have talented and growing teams supporting live games as well. Over the coming weeks, you'll be hearing more on that from Warcraft and Overwatch. Diablo will follow. Stay tuned! — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) January 25, 2022

World of Warcraft received Shadowlands in 2020 as its eighth expansion pack, and should be receiving a new one in late 2022. Blizzard will probably want to update its player-base about that as well as new content and changes being added to Shadowlands until then.

Overwatch 2 went dark a while back when Blizzard announced the sequel to have been delayed until 2023. The player-base still has little idea of what to expect from a new Overwatch game but the long delay pretty much confirmed development to not be going smooth. That in addition to its producer revealing recently that Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick had a big hand in costing “months” of development time for Overwatch 2.

Diablo 4 was delayed to 2023 alongside Overwatch 2 and while Blizzard has been providing quarterly updates, the player-base has started becoming restless about whether the new installment will indeed redeem the franchise by returning to its dark, gritty roots.

Activision Blizzard has been dealing with damning allegations of housing a highly abusive workplace culture where several executives were not only aware of the problems but also played their roles in enabling the toxic behavior.

Microsoft recently made headlines by swooping in to acquire the entire company in a deal estimated to be around $70 billion. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has assured that the toxic work culture of Activision Blizzard will be addressed but will take time. The new parental factor may as well help Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 pick up pace.