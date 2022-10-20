In our Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Optional Conversations Locations Guide, we have detailed all the locations where you can trigger Optional Conversations in order to unlock ‘Getting to Know You’ Trophy.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Optional Conversations Locations

We will help you find all the places where you can trigger Optional Conversations to unlock ‘Getting to Know You’ Trophy.

There are seventeen Optional Conversations in total and you are able to trigger them starting from Chapter #4 – The Western Ghats.

Chapter #4 – The Western Ghats Optional Conversations

Optional Conversation #1

The first optional conversation can be found through the newly opened door once you have collected the Ruby. Pass through the door and follow the path around to the side of the langur temple.

Next, jump down and head around the back, there look up at the column to initiate a convo thread. Turn around and talk to Nadine to start the conversation.

Optional Conversation #2

The next Optional Conversation is found to the south of the Stag Horn box treasure. A trident symbol can be found up in the temple beside the raging river.

You’ll find the next optional talk with Nadine there. So what’s the wait for? Grab it.

Optional Conversation #3

The next optional convo is near the south end of the bridge in the bottom left corner of the map, near another fort, just past an abandoned truck.

If you look up and press L3, you will see a bow symbol above you. Following that, Nadine will pose a question that will spark a conversation.

Optional Conversation #4

Once you’ve opened lockbox 12 and obtained the Butterfly Trinket, you can begin the fourth optional conversation outside the gates above the area.

After you click L3 to acknowledge Shiva’s axe over the gate, Nadine will initiate a brief conversation.

Chapter #5 – The Great Battle

Optional Conversation #5

You simply need to jump down the ledge and listen to Nadine.

Optional Conversation #6

You will trigger this Optional Conversation while grabbing Nadine’s hand in order to pull yourself up the Ganesh.

Optional Conversation #7

Once you are at the very top of Ganesh, press Triangle, and examine the Cannonball. Doing so should allow you to trigger an Optional Conversation between Chloe and Nadine.

Optional Conversation #8

After entering the massive wheel doors, interact with the lantern, and speak to Nadine to trigger an Optional Conversation.

Optional Conversation #9

In order to trigger this Optional Conversation, you must let Nadine finish her remarks about Avas and then speak to her.

Chapter #6 – The Gatekeeper

Optional Conversation #10

After the sequence with the elephant, you need to head down the step and wait for Nadine to catch up to you in order to trigger this Optional Conversation.

Chapter #7 – The Lost Legacy

Optional Conversation #11

There are two ways to trigger this Optional Conversation. You can either document the photo or examine the statues followed by pressing Triangle.

Optional Conversation #12

Instead of leaping onto the hand directly, you need to rotate the first crank to alter the placement of Shiva’s lower-right hand.

Optional Conversation #13

After you are done with the Prism Riddle, move the first statue and head to Nadine to listen to this Optional Conversation.

Chapter #8 – Partners Optional Conversations

Optional Conversation #14

Immediately after starting the chapter, you need to head to the cliff in order to trigger the OC.

Optional Conversation #15

In order to trigger this Optional Conversation, you need to check the right-hand corner to find an iron fence.

Optional Conversation #16

Following the cutscene during which Sam’s glasses break, wait until you see made the leap to the car and then speak to him in order to trigger another Optional Conversation.

Optional Conversation #17

To trigger the last Optional Conversation, you need to wait for the first encounter to complete and squeeze through the gap. Once done, simply examine the gap.