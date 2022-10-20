Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Hoysala Token Locations and Puzzle Solutions

In Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Hoysala Tokens are one of the most significant collectibles found in chapter 4. There are 11 tokens in all, all of which can be found in the Western Ghat.

Players will receive the Queen’s Ruby as a prize once they have gathered all 11 tokens. When it is close to another treasure, this bracelet, which is a strong object, vibrates.

In our Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Hoysala Tokens Locations Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding all eleven Hoysala Tokens in the game to retrieve the Queen’s Bracelet.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Hoysala Tokens Locations

Below is a map with all the Hoysala token locations in UC Lost Legacy marked on it followed by puzzle solutions to acquire each token

Cow Token

You will find the Cow Token inside the ruins near the central tower in the Western Ghats. The first thing that you need to do is to activate the switch at the top of the central ruin and swing to all six fountain towers to stop them before heading to the center to find the Cow Token.

Cobra Token

In order to find the Cobra Token, you need to head to the relief in the Eastern Cliffs and shoot all six bells in quick succession.

Doing this will allow you to unlock the door with the Cobra Token behind it.

Boar Token

You need to head up the muddy hill on the south side of the area where the Cobra Token is found and continue upwards.

A little ahead, head inside the tower and swing onto a pillar emerging out of the mud. From there, head towards the opening of the cliff wall.

Then, jump to the platform before tumbling over the hill, then navigate the narrow passage to uncover the token that is buried inside the cave.

Duck Token

You need to head to the elephant statue near Parashurama’s Fortress and dive into the water from the statue’s front side. Once you are down, continue to follow the path and you will find the Duck Token inside a cave.

Eagle Token

While you are on your way from the starting area to Parashurama’s Fortress, head to the ruins across some collapsing pillars to find the Eagle Token behind a weakened wall.

Elephant Token

You need to head to the central Western Ghats and come to a well surrounded by ruins. Climb onto the structure directly above the well and continue along the beam.

After a while, use your rope to jump off the opposite side of the beam followed by heading into the well to find the Elephant Token.

Lion Token

There are two possible ways of acquiring the Lion Token. First, head over to the ruins above Parashurama’s Fortress from the north to come across a couple of Asav’s men.

Once you are through them, head to the western edge of the area and find the Lion Token from behind a weakened wall.

There is a possibility that Asav’s men have already claimed the token for themselves. In this case, loot the Lock Box to acquire it.

Owl Token

You will find the Owl Token inside the shrine with the Queen’s Bracelet. You will find it inside a small area on the left-hand side.

Tiger Token

You will find the Tiger Token in the center of the Western Ghats, on the south side of the Shiva’s Fortress.

Once you are through with the enemies, head to the totem and find the Tiger Token behind a weakened wall.

Peacock Token

You will find the Peacock Token behind a weakened wall at the top of the ruins on the south side of the central tower – near the southern end of the bridge.

You will come across plenty of Asav’s men in the area so proceed with caution.

Horse Token

You will need to solve a puzzle in order to claim the Horse Token. You will find this puzzle inside the ruin located on the northwest edge of the map during Chapter #4.

To solve the puzzle, first, turn the Outer Ring to collect the missing section from the left, turn it and deposit it on the right. Now turn the Outer Ring and Middle Ring.

Once done, place the Outer Ring section from the right to the left, deposit the Middle Ring section on the right, and deposit the Outer Ring section on the right side.

From there, place the Inner Ring section from the left in its place. Finally, collect the Outer Ring section from the right and re-deposit it to the left.

This should allow you to collect the Middle Ring section on the right side. To complete the puzzle, you need to recollect the Outer Ring section.

Finding the Queen’s Bracelet

If you head over to the very top of the tall tower in the center of the Western Ghats, you will find a door that has an encrypted rune.

From there, travel to ‘?’ marked on your map to see the approximate locations of all eleven Hoysala Tokens. After finding all the Hoysala Tokens, you will be able to retrieve the Queen’s Bracelet.