Uncharted Collection’s Steam Release Date Might Have Been Leaked

The release dates of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection as well as a number of other games coming to Steam might have possibly been leaked.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik confirmed that Steam was accidentally displaying release dates for unreleased games. He explained that Valve requires developers to input a planned release date in order to have a store page. These dates are not for public showing but somehow became visible in the Steam database, allowing Djundik to track them down.

Valve added release timestamps in the API, and they are visible even for unreleased games. Steam requires setting a planned release date (even if the page says coming soon) for games to have a store page. I tracked them all on @SteamDB. https://t.co/KhCyHOLrAz — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) March 16, 2022

According to the leaked Steam database, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released on July 15, meaning that developer Naughty Dog should be making an announcement as well as showcasing the collection on PC in the next couple of months.

Besides Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Sniper Elite 5 and Scorn were mentioned in the leak for a release on May 31 and October 7 respectively. Sonic Frontiers was jotted down for September 1 and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown for September 22, among many other games.

However, the leaked release dates should not be taken as a confirmation. They are planned release dates, meaning that developers can always update the listings to newere dates.

Furthermore, as more proof about the validity of the leaked release dates, Atmoic Heart was listed for June 22 but has already been delayed to the holiday season. Marvel’s Midnight Suns was listed for March despite being delayed to the second half of 2022.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is already available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The collection bundles both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.