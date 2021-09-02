Leaked Uncharted Collection For PC Even Includes Drake’s Fortune

There is apparently a new Uncharted collection in the works which will bundle all of the five mainline installments in the franchise for PC.

According to a leaked social media post by PlayStation (via ResetEra) earlier today, publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment will be announcing Uncharted: The Naughty Dog PC Collection in the coming days.

An accompanying promotional banner notes that the said Uncharted collection for PC will include Drake’s Fortune, Among Thieves, Drake’s Deception, A Thief’s End, and The Lost Legacy. Hence, allowing PC players to enjoy an entire decade of universally acclaimed franchise storytelling from start to finish.

The same promotional banner also mentions developer Nixxes Software which was recently acquired by Sony to help port more PlayStation exclusives to PC.

If the leaked details are legitimate, the Uncharted collection for PC will release through Steam and the Epic Games Store on December 7, 2021, with an announcement taking place as early as next week.

Uncharted remains as one of the most beloved and commercially successful franchises of PlayStation to date. Bringing such a powerful brand to PC says a lot about how Sony intends to slowly but surely share its first-party PlayStation ecosystem with PC in the coming years.

Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone have already been released on PC. Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, previously confirmed plans to bring more PlayStation exclusives to PC. Uncharted: The Naughty Dog PC Collection may as well be fulfilling that promise in one giant way.

Elsewhere, developer Naughty Dog reportedly remains busy in finishing up a standalone multiplayer game for The Last of Us Part 2, another highly acclaimed PlayStation franchise. The sequel was recently data-mined to discover multiplayer assets which suggested a potential battle royale mode being considered by Naughty Dog.