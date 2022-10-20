Uncharted 4 Chapter 11: The Clock Tower Puzzle Solution

During Chapter 11 of Uncharted 4, Nate and Sully will enter a clock tower and come upon a puzzle that requires solving through zodiac symbols. Once you enter the clock tower in Uncharted 4 Chapter 11, you will see a pedestal on which you have to put a coin. It will release four statues with Zodiac symbols.

After a short scene, you have to open Nathan’s Journal, where you can see numbers next to the signs. You must follow the bell order shown in the Journal to ring the bells so the story can continue. This guide will take you through how to get this puzzle in Uncharted 4 Chapter 11 and solve it.

How to solve the Zodiac bells clock tower puzzle in Uncharted 4

Now the first thing you will need to do is climb the clock tower. You must use the grapple button to climb the broken stairs and continue climbing as high as you can.

You will see two large clock weights in the next section. Jump on the weight on the right and let it drop down. Jump on the platform on the back side and climb on the other clock weight.

Once that clock weight starts getting down, the other will move up. Jump on the other clock weight to climb up and get on a platform on the left side. If you try to use platforms to climb up, they will crumble.

Using the rotating gears to climb up is the best option here.

Order of ringing the four Zodiac bells

If you remember from the journal, the order to ring the bells is

Scorpio Aquarius Leo Taurus

After climbing through the gears, the first bell that you will find is Leo Bell. Don’t ring it but remember its position. Climb up and left using the Gears, and you will find the Scorpio bell.

Rotate the wheel next to it, and the bell will ring. Now you will see a platform that can take you down the Scorpio bell to the Aquarius Bell.

Here again, rotate the wheel and ring the Aquarius bell. Once you have rung the Aquarius bell, the next is the Leo bell. To get to the Leo bell, jump through the hole in the gear to the clock weight.

This weight will take you down, and you have to climb on the white ledge on the left side. Now, wait for this weight to go up and climb on the new ledge, from where you can get to the Leo bell.

Ring the Leo bell and again move up towards the Aquarius bell, but this time you have to jump on the swinging bell that you can see from the Leo platform. You must grapple around the swinging bell to jump on the Taurus bell platform and ring it.

Once the cutscene is over, climb the stairs next to it to start climbing toward the main clock tower bell at the top.

How to ring Main Clock Tower Bell

After climbing through the stairs, you will see a lever that, once pulled, will stop the gears for some time. Jump on the gear and get to the platform on the left before the gears start rotating again.

Before you go outside, climb the gear next to the window, so the clock hand gets in the 3 o’clock position.

Now head out, use the clock hand to grapple, and get to the other side of the tower.

Continue to move around the tower till you see the final window. Head further up from here to the top of the tower. Once at the top, drop down from the center to reach the main bell wheel.

This wheel will break, and you must manually ring the main Bell by jumping on it and moving back and forth. Once the Bell rings, everything will start to fall.

You will need some quick jumping and grappling to save yourself, and once Bell falls to the bottom, get there and complete the Clock tower puzzle when the prompt appears.