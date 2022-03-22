Ubisoft’s Star Wars Game Unlikely To Release Before 2025

It would perhaps be best for fans to stop expecting publisher Ubisoft to showcase its new Star Wars game any time soon.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, journalist and known insider Tom Henderson cautioned that it will be a while before Ubisoft releases its Star Wars game. With development still ongoing, the earliest fans can expect the game to release is 2025. Considering how delays have become common since the COVID-19 pandemic, that speculated release window could stray further ahead.

I didn't include Ubisoft's Star Wars game here because I think that's probably the furthest title from release and we're probably looking at 2025 at the earliest for it. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 21, 2022

Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games announced a collaboration on a brand new Star Wars game earlier in the year. Ubisoft Massive Entertainment, best known for The Division franchise, is helming the project on its proprietary Snowdrop engine as a cutting-edge story-driven experience in an open world.

“The vast Star Wars lore is an incredible source of inspiration for our teams,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot at the time. “This is the beginning of a long-term collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm Games, and we are pleased to be working hand-in-hand to build upon the incredible legacy of Lucasfilm to create a game that we know Star Wars fans will love.”

Besides the new Star Wars game, Ubisoft Massive Entertainment is also working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Set in James Cameron’s acclaimed Avatar universe, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will take players across never-before-seen regions of an open-world Pandora somewhere in 2022.

Ubisoft Massive Entertainment should be investing more resources in its new Star Wars game once Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has been released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. There will be no previous-generation versions. It remains to be seen if the Star Wars game will be current-generation only as well.