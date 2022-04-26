Ubisoft Shuts Down Multiplayer For Older Far Cry, Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell Games

Take note that publisher Ubisoft has shut down all online services, including multiplayer support, for nearly a hundred of its classic games.

These games mostly date back to the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U era, some even going back as far as PlayStation 2, meaning that their online player numbers were either dead or low enough to be called dead.

However, the offline (single-player) features of the games will continue to be available so that players can still play their purchases. They will though no longer be able to play online, earn Units in the case of Ubisoft Connect-supported games, receive rewards, and unlock content such as maps and skins.

The list includes mostly the original classics in their respective franchises such as Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Recollection, and Revelation; the first two Far Cry games as well as the neon-drenched Far Cry: Blood Dragon.

The heavily multiplayer-focused Rainbow Six Vegas and its sequel are out of the online game as well. So is Splinter Cell as well, including Blacklist, Chaos Theory, Conviction, and Double Agent.

There are also a few mobile games or companion apps in there such as Rainbow Six: Lockdown and Watch Dogs Companion.

What is strange though is that Ubisoft is ceasing online services for older games on select platforms. Many of the affected games are only losing their online support for older consoles.

The complete list of the games can be checked here.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft could reportedly be the next big acquisition to take place. The publisher has already attracted a number of private firms that are interested in buying out the French video game company. Ubisoft has a market value of around $5.2 billion or €4.8 billion but according to sources, has not entered into any serious negotiations with any potential buyer.