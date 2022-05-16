Ubisoft+ Classics Will Be Free For PS Plus Extra/Premium Subscribers

The Game Pass-like Ubisoft+ subscription service is officially coming to PlayStation in the near future. It will not be alone though. Ubisoft also plans to launch a new Ubisoft+ Classics subscription for PlayStation Plus.

According to an announcement made earlier today, Ubisoft+ Classics will initially launch for the overhauled PlayStation Plus with 27 games before growing to 50 by the end of the year. In addition to obvious older Ubisoft games, the subscription will surprisingly include newer and recent releases as well such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and The Division.

The following are the games PlayStation Plus subscribers can expect to access on the day Ubisoft+ Classics launches:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

For Honor

The Crew 2

Child of Light

Eagle Flight

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3 Remaster

Far Cry 4

Legendary Fishing

Risk: Urban Assault

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Junkies

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

STEEP

The Crew

The Division

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon Game

Trials Rising

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs

Werewolves Within

ZOMBI

Take note that Ubisoft+ Classics will be bundled with PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium at launch, meaning that Extra and Premium subscribers will gain access to Ubisoft+ Classics for free.

PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will have to pay the normal fees of $15 per month to gain access to Ubisoft+ and Ubisoft+ Classics.

PlayStation Plus is getting overhauled into a multi-tiered subscription platform. Premium-tier subscribers will get access to a catalog of hundreds of PlayStation classics dating back to the original PlayStation console.

That will be in addition to another catalog of first-party and third-party games, as well as access to time-limited trials; all at the subscription cost of $17.99 per month, $49.99 per quarter, and $119.99 per year.