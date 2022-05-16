Ubisoft+ Classics Will Be Free For PS Plus Extra/Premium Subscribers

The Game Pass-like Ubisoft+ subscription service is officially coming to PlayStation in the near future. It will not be alone though. Ubisoft also plans to launch a new Ubisoft+ Classics subscription for PlayStation Plus.
According to an announcement made earlier today, Ubisoft+ Classics will initially launch for the overhauled PlayStation Plus with 27 games before growing to 50 by the end of the year. In addition to obvious older Ubisoft games, the subscription will surprisingly include newer and recent releases as well such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and The Division.
The following are the games PlayStation Plus subscribers can expect to access on the day Ubisoft+ Classics launches:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- For Honor
- The Crew 2
- Child of Light
- Eagle Flight
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4
- Legendary Fishing
- Risk: Urban Assault
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Junkies
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- STEEP
- The Crew
- The Division
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon Game
- Trials Rising
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolves Within
- ZOMBI
Take note that Ubisoft+ Classics will be bundled with PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium at launch, meaning that Extra and Premium subscribers will gain access to Ubisoft+ Classics for free.
PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will have to pay the normal fees of $15 per month to gain access to Ubisoft+ and Ubisoft+ Classics.
PlayStation Plus is getting overhauled into a multi-tiered subscription platform. Premium-tier subscribers will get access to a catalog of hundreds of PlayStation classics dating back to the original PlayStation console.
That will be in addition to another catalog of first-party and third-party games, as well as access to time-limited trials; all at the subscription cost of $17.99 per month, $49.99 per quarter, and $119.99 per year.