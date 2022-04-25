Ubisoft’s Reportedly Mulling To Sell, Attracts Firms Buyout Interest

French publishing giant Ubisoft could be the next massive acquisition story to hit the global games industry in the coming months.

According to a report by Bloomberg on the weekend, Blackstone Inc. and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. are among several private equity firms that are approaching Ubisoft with an intent to buy the game company out.

Ubisoft is currently only conducting early talks and has not entered serious negotiations with any of the interested firms.

In February, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot stated that the company has what it takes to remain an independent publishing powerhouse. However, it will entertain all buyout offers in the interest of its stakeholders.

Ubisoft has a market value of around $5.2 billion or €4.8 billion following a rough 2021 where shares fell by nearly 41 percent over the year. Its trading stocks, though, have gone up following talks about an intent to sell.

While just speculation, an offer to buy Ubisoft out could be around the same $7.5 billion amount that Microsoft paid to acquire ZeniMax Media.

According to another report by Kotaku earlier today, its own sources have suggested Ubisoft to be auditing its business for a potential sale. The same sources have also confirmed that the next Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon games “remain further out than Ubisoft had previously planned.”

Ubisoft is one of the largest third-party publishers around with more than 40 subsidiaries spread across the globe. It owns a number of popular and critically acclaimed franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Prince of Persia, Rayman, and Watch Dogs, among others.

The publisher is also home to several Tom Clancy franchises that include Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, Splinter Cell, and The Division.