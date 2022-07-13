Two Point Hospital Hogsport Guide

Hogsport is the first Hospital you will find in the World 1 of Two Point Hospital. This is the Hospital where you will learn all the basic things to make a huge hospital empire.

This guide will cover all the details you need to know about Hogsport Hospital in Two Point Hospital, like its best layout, star objectives, staff training tips, and walkthrough.

Two Point Hospital Best Layout For Hogsport

The basic rooms in the Two Points Hospital Hogsport include General Diagnosis, GP Office, Pharmacy, Ward, Staff Room, and Toilets.

You will also get the De-lux clinic to treat Lightheadedness disease. These are the basic rooms you will find in the general layout of the Hogsports.

The best layout for Hogsport will completely depend on your budget. Because if you are planning to handle more patients daily by increasing the hospital star level, you will need to hire more staff and resources.

So if you think you are ready to handle a 3-star hospital, then it would be the best for you since you get many options and can create the best layout for Hogsport by yourself.

Hogsport Star Objectives

Hogsport 1 Star Objectives

Cure 3 Patients with Lightheadedness

Rewards

Unlocks Lower Bullocks (Level) and Lightheaded Poster

$10,000 Bonus

100 Kudosh

Hogsport 2 Star Objectives

Cure 25 Patients

Earn $200,000

Get Hospital Level to 6

Rewards

Unlocks Salty Snacks Machine

$20,000 Bonus

150 Kudosh

Hogsport 3 Star Objectives

Cure 30 Patients

Earn $400,000

Hospital Value of $750,000

Rewards

Unlocks Newsagent

$30,000 Bonus

200 Kudosh

Hogsport Staff Training Tips

Training Staff is another mechanic in Two Point Hospital that unlocks after reaching level 3. Once you can train your staff, start with the Receptionist.

Make sure to boost its skills like emotion, intelligence, and stamina. As a Doctor, you should combine skills like General Practice and Diagnostics.

You can train a Janitor to boost their skills like Mechanics, Maintenance, Stamina Training, and Emotional Intelligence. They can repair the machines and other things by boosting these skills.

Janitors are the backbone structure, and you will need to invest in them to run the Hospital smoothly.

You have to take measures to lower their workload. You can place fire extinguishers in the needed room, so they don’t have to run much in an emergency.

Just boost the abilities of all the staff in the Hospital when you get the chance to get the best output from them.

Hogsport: How to Manage Staff Morale

To manage your staff morale in Two Point Hospital Hogsport, you must ensure they are happy. Even if you are paying them a little less, you have to ensure that you provide them with the basic facilities.

You can get them a staff room where they can relax. The staff room should have benches, Leaflet Stand, Drink Machine, and a Snack machine.

While providing these facilities, make sure you have bins nearby as well. Not just for the staff, make sure you have these facilities for the patients.

Because if patients are not happy, they will move to the other Hospital. When possible increase the staff’s salary as well to make them happier.

Hogsport Walkthrough

The first level you will go through is the tutorial level. You will find basic diseases which you can cure pretty easily. At the start, everyone will get a +10% Happiness boost from the “Hogsport is lovely” trait.

This means patients and staff in the Hospital will get 10% extra happiness. After that, it is time for you to choose the staff for your Hospital. At the start, you shouldn’t be hiring staff with high qualifications.

You can start with a Doctor with just one or two qualification slots. It would be even better if they are multiple doctors with the same skills as GP1 and GP2.

The benefit is that even without the training, they will get better when their promotion is around.

After your staff reaches a certain XP, a screen will appear requesting a raise. There is no need to promote if you have a tight budget. You have to make a strategy of when to do the promotion.

The staff will suffer a -5% happiness because of that, but as you already have 10% extra happiness, you can ignore that. If you give them a promotion, you will make them happy, but your balance will start to lower quickly.

In this first region, you should be playing through all the levels until you get all three stars because these will unlock machine upgrades and other useful items.

You should do that at this game stage to get better results later. This will cure your patient more efficiently, and the Hospital will work quite smoothly.

You will see emergencies by now in which 5-7 patients with the same disease will come for immediate treatments. You will need multiple treatment rooms at this stage, so level up your Hospital to 3 stars.

Right at that moment, you need to hire additional staff as well. You can do so by pausing the game right there. Use the Pick-Up option to place them in the place they are needed.

You can take some chances on emergencies as long as you have rooms and staff available. The patients here wouldn’t die just because the timer ran out and you failed to cure their illnesses.

You will get partial money if you cannot save all the patients from the diseases. Just make sure you are treating diseases of at least half patients you are dealing with.

Things will get tough as your star level increases, so don’t try to handle emergencies when you are not completely ready with a high star level like 3.