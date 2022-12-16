Two Point Campus Urban Bungle Guide

The world is progressing, and we need to keep up with the world too. Fortunately, Urban Bungle, the tenth campus you manage in Two Point Campus, focuses on the latest cutting-edge technology.

Although running the Urban Bungle campus might seem easy, it requires many skills to manage properly. So here, we will look at a basic intro to Urban Bungle and how to increase the rating for the campus.

How to unlock Urban Bungle

You need to get Pebberley Ruins and Upper Etching campuses to 1-Star rating to unlock the Urban Bungle campus. Yes, you need to go through two campuses to unlock Urban Bungle.

Although you need to get both campuses to only a 1-Star rating, we recommend sticking with the two campuses and getting them both to 3-Star before moving on to Urban Bungle.

You get $300,000 as your starting budget for Urban Bungle and have ten plots available to upgrade your campus as you see fit.

Urban Bungle Courses

Urban Bungle hits you with four courses; as your start the map, you get:

Robotics

Scientography

Virtual Normality

Internet History

As you progress, you will unlock the School of Thought course, providing five unique courses in Urban Bungle.

Most of Urban Bungle’s courses deal with high-tech subjects and new technology. This might seem exciting, but managing all these courses simultaneously becomes a huge hassle. You must ensure that your campus fulfills all the courses’ associated facilities.

How to complete Urban Bungle Star Objectives

Urban Bungle’s objectives cannot be fulfilled in under five years. Even though you start with a LOT of space, managing four courses at a time are challenging. Even though most of the objectives seem straightforward, they are often very time-consuming, and you need to pace yourself. Otherwise, you WILL end up bankrupting yourself. Let us look at all the objectives for all the Star ratings for Urban Bungle.

1-Star Rating Objectives

Upgrade 10 Items

This one is simple. Any classroom or decoration you already have can be upgraded. We recommend that you go with upgrading classrooms and facilities rather than working on decoration, as you will need a lot of space later on.

Complete School of Thought Course Research Project

Though research programs are out of your control, you can still control how well they go. Putting better-qualified staff on the research project and providing better facilities to help them get the research done faster. This objective will unlock the School of Thought course for you as well.

Average Dormitory Rating 90%

Dormitories are essential, and you should keep them as good as possible. To upgrade the dormitory rating overall, you need to fix all and any problems that your dormitories might have. It includes heating, power, water, attractiveness, and necessities like a bathroom, cafeteria, and a few social rooms.

The average of all these features counts towards your Dormitory Rating. This might seem simple, but all the individual ratings of your dormitories need to be at 90% or higher.

Monthly Profit $40,000

There are two ways to do it. Increase income or reduce expenses. With your massive campus with several courses running simultaneously, you can find some high-wage professors. You can either reduce the wages or fire them all out of you have too many.

You can also increase the fees or number of students. However, we recommend admitting only a few students to the campus as they will become a hassle later.

Rewards for 1-Star Rating

For getting your campus to 1-Star Rating, you get the following rewards:

Windsock Picture

$10,000 cash and 100 Kudosh

2-Star Rating Objectives

20 Level 13 Students

The level of your student’s increases as they go through their education, and the maximum level they can attain depends on how good their teachers are. To get your students to level 13, you must ensure they learn from high-level qualified professors.

Hiring high-level professors at least level 13 will increase your chance of level 13 students. And a professor who is higher than level 13 will provide higher opportunities for level 13 students.

Hiring high-level professors can be very expensive, so we recommend hiring a couple of high-level professors and waiting to get level 13 students.

Attractiveness Rating 75%

Most players already know how to increase the attractiveness of the campus. But increasing the attractiveness rating of Urban Bungle takes work.

Along with decorating your campus’s gray areas, we recommend decorating the campus up to the brim. Multiple posters, parks, and statues are needed to make Urban Bungle attractive. Keep this objective intact, so you don’t burn your budget, instead, go slow and keep an eye on the less attractive areas of the campus.

Furthermore, use activities such as movies, parties, and lower fees to make the campus attractive. Carpeting your corridors and indoor plants significantly boosts campus attractiveness without cluttering the place.

Campus Level 18

Upgrading your campus level is the easiest thing you can do in Urban Bungle. You have so many courses, and just building classrooms and all their facilities will quickly get you to level 18. Again, being redundant, we must warn you to stay moderate at once and not use up all your budgets. Building in Urban Bungle can get very expensive.

If you have all the buildings you might need, building more pastoral houses, bathrooms, cafeterias, and support rooms never hurts. It contributes to increasing your campus level.

Monthly Profit $60,000

You can do this in two ways. Increase income or reduce expenses. With your massive campus with several courses running simultaneously, you can find some high-wage professors. You can either reduce the wages or fire them all out of you have too many.

You can also increase the fees or number of students. However, we do not recommend admitting too many students to the campus as they will become a hassle later.

Rewards for 2-Star Rating

For getting your campus to 2-Star Rating, you get the following rewards:

Old Newpoint Picture

$20,000 cash and 150 Kudosh

3-Star Rating Objectives

Campus Level 25

Upgrading your campus level is the easiest thing you can do in Urban Bungle. You have so many courses, and just building classrooms and all their facilities will quickly get you to level 18. Again, being redundant, we need to warn you not to go overboard at once and not use up all of your budget. Building in Urban Bungle can get very expensive.

If you have all the buildings you might need, building more pastoral houses, bathrooms, cafeterias, and support rooms never hurts. This contributes to increasing your campus level.

100 A-Grade Student Graduates

This is where it gets confusing. You must upgrade facilities, staff, and campus to help your students study. Work on building training rooms for your staff and provide high-level facilities to your students. Build multiple labs and libraries so students can learn quickly and regularly without overcrowding.

Average Student Happiness 75%

Many factors count towards your student’s happiness, like Campus attractiveness, tuition fees, facility level, staff qualification, and how many support facilities you provide. How well managed, clean, and thermally maintained your institute also counts and helps improve your student’s overall happiness.

There is one thing that you do, and that is reducing the influx of students. Fewer students make every facility work better. Train your staff in comedic relief skills. Increasing campus attractiveness improves happiness and expels troublesome students who are causing problems.

A smaller and more compact campus also helps improve overall happiness, as it will reduce the walking distance of the students. This can be mitigated by placing all the facilities for one course close to each other.

It provides every area with its cafeteria, bathroom, pastoral rooms, medical rooms, and support rooms so all students can easily access these necessities. Spreading your dormitories can also help students.

Monthly Profit $80,000

You can complete it in two ways. Increase income or reduce expenses. With the massive campus you have with several courses running at once; you can find some high-wage professors. You can either reduce the wages or fire them all out of you have too many.

You can also increase the fees or number of students. However, we do not recommend admitting too many students to the campus as they will become a hassle later.

Rewards for 3-Star Rating

For getting your campus to 3-Star Rating, you get the following rewards: