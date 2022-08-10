Two Point Campus Student Lounge Guide

The Student Lounge is an important accommodation facility that you must make in Two Point Campus to increase the happiness levels of your students. If left unchecked, unhappy students will begin dropping out or leaving your campus which will directly impact your overall income.

Similar to the Staff Room, the Student Lounge is exclusively for students and is a room where they can relax and unwind. The lounge can furthermore be used to host events and as students start enjoying their free time, you can add items to give them more opportunities to entertain themselves and socialize.

The following guide will walk you through the Student Lounge in Two Point Campus.

How To Unlock Student Lounge

The Student Lounge is one of the first facilities that you will be able to make in Two Point Campus. It will become available during Freshleigh Meadows, the first campus you run in the game. Freshleigh Meadows also serves as a tutorial to introduce the many mechanics of the game.

Student Lounge Room Requirements

The Student Lounge carries a base cost of $5,100 and a minimum room size requirement of 3×3.

Take note that the whole point of a Student Lounge is to give students as many opportunities to unwind as possible. You will have several items to add to the room for this purpose—more on that later. Hence, make sure to build a large Student Lounge so that you have enough space later on for every item.

Remember that students love to throw parties in the Student Lounge, which will require space as well.

Best Student Lounge Items

Fridge: It reduces hunger and thirst levels, and costs $250.

Water Cooler: It reduces thirst levels and developers friendships. It costs $200.

Microwave Counter: It reduces hunger levels and costs $350.

Milkshake Keg: It reduces thirst and health levels, and costs $400.

Indoor Table: It seats students and boosts relationships. It costs $300.

Table Football: It provides entertainment and develops friendships, and costs $400.

2-Player Arcade Table: It provides entertainment and develops friendships, and costs $1,500.

2-Player Game Table: It provides entertainment and develops friendships, and costs $1,200.

Meat Wizard Machine: It provides entertainment and costs $3,500.

Sofa: It seats students and costs $350.

Dartboard: It provides entertainment and costs $250.

Kitchen Sink: It increases hygiene and costs $275.

Wraparound Chair: It seats students and costs $200.

Party Station: It provides entertainment and costs $800.

Crazy Taxi Machine: It provides entertainment and costs $5,000.

Kitchen Counter: It increases hygiene and costs $275.

Student Lounge Tips