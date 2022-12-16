Two Point Campus Spiffinmoore Guide

As you progress through the stages of the Two Point Campus, the fifth stage you come to is the Spiffinmoore campus.

Spiffinmoore Campus’s main course is the Wizardry and Dark Arts Course. The gift of magic is truly blessed upon a few. Courses and other forces plague the campus, and it’s your job to get everything smooth again.

Spiffinmoore is a gothic-style campus, somewhat inspired by Hogwarts in Harry Potter. This will help you to unlock and progress in the Spiffinmoore campus.

How to unlock Spiffinmoore

Spiffinmoore follows the same rules as all other campuses for unlocking. You need to get the previous campus, in this case, Noblestead, a 1-star rating. If satisfied with your work in Noblestead, you can move on to Spiffinmoore and start working there.

Unfortunately, due to the number of ongoing conflicts in Spiffinmoore, your starting budget is $0. Yes, you start with ZERO dollars in the bank, and you need to earn a lot of money before making any likely changes in Spiffinmoore.

Spiffinmoore comes with seven purchasable plots of land, which you cannot buy when you take control of the campus.

Spiffinmoore Courses

As we have said before, Spiffinmoore is a wizardry school, and your main focus is helping your students become the best wizards. The Spiffinmoore stage tests your administrative skills as well as your ability to manage your budget.

You have two main courses on the Spiffinmoore campus, Wizardry and Dark Arts.

How to complete Spiffinmoore Star Objectives

Your campus ratings determine the standard of your campus, and there are certain milestones you need to achieve to increase your overall rating.

Since you are at the fifth stage, you have already scored a 1-Star rating on all four previous campuses you cleared. So, let us look at the objectives that you need to fulfill to increase your ratings.

1-Star Rating Objectives

Campus Level 15

The first milestone you need to get to is to increase your campus’s level to 15. You can do this by making the campus efficient. Add more buildings and facilities to the campus and make your staff better. Get well-qualified staff and provide the necessities they need to teach properly.

Average Thermal Comfort Rating 85%

Being ravaged by curses and hexes, Spiffinmoore, which is already an old institute, is a cold and dark place to live. While you cannot control the sun, you can make it warmer in Spiffinmoore. You must ensure your campus is evenly heated, neither too hot nor too cold.

Use radiators and fire pits to increase heat and air conditioner units in hotter areas. You need to get your Thermal Comfort Rating to 85% to hit the milestone for the 1-star rating.

Average Grade B+

This one is easy. As you get better staff and better facilities for your campus to increase your campus level, you will automatically improve the overall quality of education for your students.

Some additional resources like labs and libraries provide your students with a dedicated place to study, helping them achieve better grades.

Repay your Loan

Even though you got Spiffinmoore with $0 in the bank, it doesn’t mean that Spiffinmoore isn’t deep in debt. One thing you can do to get a one-star rating is to repay Spiffinmoore’s loans. Of course, this will be hard since you need the money to upgrade your campus further. We recommend working on this objective last so you can repay the loan when you have some revenue to fall back on.

You need to pay back a loan of $100,000, so start saving.

Rewards for 1-Star Rating

After you achieve a 1-Star rating for the Spiffinmoore campus, you get the following rewards.

New Event: Horror Film

$10,000 cash and 100 Kudosh

2-Star Rating Objectives

Resolve 20 Pastoral Issues

This objective is opportunity based. You can only solve these issues with them arising. Just continue expanding the campus as your student population increases. You have a higher chance of more students who develop problems, for which you can send them to Pastoral Rooms.

Student Population of 80

This objective again requires you to work on upgrading your campus. Adding new courses and better facilities will attract more students to your campus for admission. If you have a lot of money in the bank, you can also reduce fees to attract more students. You can also increase your campus’s attractiveness, which perfectly aligns with the next objective.

Attractiveness Rating: 75%

Yes, you need to make your campus more attractive, not only academically but also recreationally. Surf the shop for items and buildings with high attractiveness ratings, and place them in the gray areas of your campus. Using various small decorations and an effective heating system will also help increase the attractiveness of your campus.

Train 10 Level 10 Wizardry Students

What is a good Wizardry School without Wizards? To increase the level of your wizardry students, you first need to increase the level of your teachers. Expand your teacher’s skills by training them; they will train better higher-level wizards.

Rewards for 2-Star Ratings

After you achieve a 2-Star rating for the Spiffinmoore campus, you get the following rewards.

New Event: Alchemical Friendship

$20,000 cash and 150 Kudosh

3-Star Rating Objectives

Campus Level 22

The first milestone you need to get to is to increase your campus’s level to 22. You can do this by making the campus efficient. Add more buildings and facilities to the campus and make your staff better. Get well-qualified staff and provide the necessities they need to teach properly.

Now that you have a lot of new courses that you can offer adding all of these courses and fulfilling all their requirements allows you to boost your campus level. Adding essentials like bathrooms, mess, and social rooms will enable you to increase the level of the campus much faster.

Monthly Profit $50,000

By now, your campus will be doing excellent, and this objective won’t be an issue for you. For a brief recall, lower wages, increase fees or fire senior high-wage staff to decrease your expenditures and increase Profit.

Average Grade A+

Another easy one. Better staff and facilities for your campus increase the quality of education for your students and their overall grades.

Some additional resources like labs and libraries provide your students with a dedicated place to study, helping them achieve better grades. The more facilities and high-level teachers you provide, the better grade your students get. Of course, this can be a bit expensive, so only spend away some of your money at a time.

Staff Happiness Rating: 65%

Simple, increase salaries. This might seem counteractive to our tip on increasing your monthly Profit. You can work around that by making only a few staff changes.

Provide your teachers with better facilities like coffee machines and staff rooms to keep them happy.

Rewards for 3-Star Ratings

After you achieve a 3-Star rating for the Spiffinmoore campus, you get the following rewards.