Two Point Campus Robo Construction Guide

In Two Point Campus, Robo Construction is an Academic Facility required and used by the Robotics course students. It is required in all three years of the Robotics course for different classes.

The main function of Robo Construction is to allow students to visit here and work on their assignments and class work.

In this guide, we will explain all there is to know about the Robo Construction facility in Two Point Campus.

How To Unlock Robo Construction

In order to build Robo Construction, you will first need to unlock Mitton University. Mitton University is the third campus that can be unlocked in Two Point Campus by reaching Star Level in Piazza Lanatra.

Robo Construction Requirements

Robo Construction Facility has a base cost of $25,700 and a minimum room size requirement of 6×6. At this size, the Robo Construction Room can hold a max of 8 people at a time.

This room will require a teacher to lead the classes, most preferably one having Robotics qualifications.

There are two items that a Robo Construction requires: a Whiteboard and a Robotics Project. The latter is the one your teacher will be using to help students with their projects.

Robotics Project can be upgraded twice. At level 2, it increases Learning Power by 25% with improved maintenance; all at a cost of $15,000.

Best Robo Construction Items

Mysterious Cube (Cost: $15000 and 100 Kudosh)

Sketching Board (Cost: $18000 and 50 Kudosh)

Mega Hand (Cost: $35000)

Robot poster (Cost: $600 and 10 Kudosh)

Android Poster (Cost: $600 and 10 Kudosh)

Robotics Console (Cost: $3000)

Robo Construction Tips