Two Point Campus Potions Room Guide

The Wizardry students on your campus will require a Potions Room to complete their assignments and hone their skills. You cannot expect them to pass the Dark Art course without being able to make any potions.

The following guide will walk you through the Potions Room in Two Point Campus.

How To Unlock Potions Room

The Potions Room is a facility that you’ll build later on in the game. Spiffinmoore, the fifth campus in the game, is where you will unlock the Potions Room. This will be besides the Dark Art course.

Potions Room Requirements

It is going to cost $16,100 to build a Potions Room on your campus. The room also has a minimum size requirement of 6×6.

Lastly, and obviously, you will require a teacher who has good Wizardry qualifications.

Best Potions Room Items And Rooms

Magic Cauldron: A required item for the Potions Room. It will cost you $11,000.

Magic Books: A decorative item placed in the Potions Room. It will cost you $300.

Potions Room Tips