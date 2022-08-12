Two Point Campus Lecture Theatre Guide

The Lecture Theatre is one of the most important rooms to have on your campus, and probably one of the more expensive ones as well in Two Point Campus.

Having a Lecture Theatre guarantees that your students have a room to complete their classes. The Lecture Theatre can also be used to host events to keep students entertained for their happiness levels.

The following guide will explain all there is to know about the Lecture Theatre in Two Point Campus.

How To Unlock Lecture Theatre

The Lecture Theatre is one of the first academic facilities to become available in the game. You will unlock the Lecture Theatre during Freshleigh Meadows, which serves as a sort of tutorial section at the start. All you have to do during the tutorial is to build a Science Lab.

Lecture Theatre Requirements

The base price of adding a Lecture Theater is $21,300 with a required minimum room size of 4×4. You will also require a teacher to teach classes held inside. Make sure to not go overboard by hiring an overly qualified teacher. Hire a teacher that is skilled in the course you want to be taught.

Best Lecture Theatre Items

Lecture Seating: A required item for students when taking lectures. It will cost you $1,200.

Lectern: A required item for teachers to convey their lectures. It will cost you $12,000.

Whiteboards: A decorative item for different sorts of classes. It will cost you $100.

Lecture Theatre Courses

Academic Exercise

Archaeology

Dark Art

Funny Business

Gastronomy

Musicality

Robotics

Scientography

Virtual Normality

Wizardry

Lecture Theatre Tips