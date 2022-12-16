Two Point Campus Fluffborough Guide

Fluffborough is the sixth campus the players will come across in the Two Point Campus. This campus will follow the struggles of becoming a reputable campus from scratch in a scorching climatic region. Players must use the cooling items available to deal with the extreme climate. While simultaneously fulfilling the objectives to accomplish the three-star ratings of the campus.

There’s much more to discuss, but in this guide, we have compiled everything you need to take care of to achieve a three-star rating for Fluffborough in Two Point Campus.

How to unlock Fluffborough

Unlocking Fluffborough is a simple task since players are only required to achieve a one-star rating in the slightly confusing Noblestead Campus. Once you’ve reached this rating, you’ll unlock Fluffborough and Spiffinmoore.

During the start of this campus, players will acquire $250,000, which will be their starting budget. Though this amount might seem enough, your expenses will quickly skyrocket, considering the construction and upgrades players will have to perform throughout the campus.

Fluffborough Courses

Despite being located in a scorching climate zone, Fluffborough will be highly sports-oriented. Therefore, the Academic Exercise Course will come into play. This course is necessary, considering the county’s beloved sport Cheeseball, will be played throughout the year, with competitions being held from time to time.

Additionally, similar to other campuses, the more course points you acquire, the more courses from other campuses you’ll be able to acquire.

How to complete Fluffborough star objectives

Each star rating has its requirements, which must be fulfilled, to help your campus become a 3-Star campus. Though some of these tasks will be easy enough, some will require the players to strategize efficiently for quicker and better results.

Completing every requirement will reward you with something and take you one step closer to the next rated level.

1 Star Rating Objectives

Complete 1 Marketing Campaign

Players will be informed about the marketing campaign when they get the campus introduction. Starting your marketing campaign should be fine if you understand the process clearly.

However, if you have forgotten the process, then it is easy enough. Construct a room for Marketing Purposes, and it’ll become your Marketing Office.

Next, hire a worker that specializes in marketing, and this will be the start of your marketing campaign.

30 A Grade Academic Exercise Private Tuition Sessions

Players must construct two private tuition rooms to complete this objective. Eventually, you’ll notice the number of students attending these tuition sessions increase, which will help you complete sessions after sessions automatically.

Suppose students are not automatically attending these sessions. In that case, you can view the stats of your students and add the ones scoring fewer marks to the tuition centers.

5 Level 5 Rooms

Increasing the level of rooms might seem tedious. However, it is an easier task out of the lot. All you’re required to do is increase the rooms’ prestige.

You can increase the prestige through the construction of bigger dormitories and an increase in the number of staff rooms. Next up, you can add convenience items throughout these rooms, such as hand sanitizers and A.C. units.

Defeat the Hogsport Porthogs at Cheeseball

Like many other competitions, to win the Cheeseball competition against Hogsport Porthogs, players must ensure that their students score an average of C in their Academic Exercise course.

If your students are scoring low grades, you’re wondering why. It is either because their happiness levels are low or the faculty hired is not qualified enough.

To increase their happiness, you can add various forms of entertainment throughout the campus. In contrast, the solution to other problems is to hire staff that is qualified enough.

After completing all these tasks, players get ‘Upper Etching’ and ‘Pebberley Ruins.’

2 Star Rating Objectives

Campus Level 20

After completing the 1-star rating objectives, players will already be at a level close to 20. To achieve these last few levels, you can place items of convenience throughout the campus, such as adding hand sanitizers and posters to every other room.

Additionally, you should also construct medical and pastoral rooms since they will help improve student care while also helping you push yourself beyond level 20.

Average Student Hygiene 75%

Hygiene is a significant issue in Fluffborough, so to ensure your hygiene level stays at an acceptable level, preferably above 75%, you need to start by taking small steps. Install hand sanitizers outside of each classroom, staff room, and dormitory.

Place plenty of recycling bins throughout the campus, and hire a few janitors if it is affordable. These steps will help ensure your hygiene level stays close to 75%.

You can take one step further by adding A.C. units throughout the campus, raising the hygiene level since the campus is in a scorching climate.

Average A Grade in Academic Exercise

You can use several ways to raise your students’ grades if you want to achieve an average A grade in an academic exercise.

Firstly, ensure that the faculties and facilities provided to the students are top-notch. You can do this by investing in your classrooms and upgrading them while adding student-friendly resources. Secondly, you can train the current teachers you’ve hired or hire more qualified ones. This is bound to increase the average grade of your students.

Defeat the Flemington Flobtrotters at Cheeseball

Using the same method as before, you’ll be able to defeat Flemington Flobtrotters.

Upon completion of all these tasks, players will be rewarded with, ‘Tactics Board’, and $100,000/150 Kudosh

3 Star Rating Objectives

20 A+ Grade Students Graduate

If you’ve maintained a good happiness level on campus, fulfilling this task is relatively simple. The next step should be hiring more qualified teachers for the school.

So, if your students are struggling to achieve A grades, then focus on increasing their happiness level and upgrade your teachers and classrooms with the addition of private tuition rooms.

Monthly Profit $50,000

Increasing the monthly profit depends on the number of students enrolled on the campus.

There are different ways you can use to increase this number. Firstly, offering more courses while upgrading the existing ones will be a great way of attracting new students to the campus. Furthermore, you can also include various athletic facilities, which will act as an attractive feature.

To achieve this number faster, you could fire a few of your staff members and rehire them once your goal has been completed.

Average Student Happiness 70%

By now, players must have already learned that to increase your student’s happiness; you should focus on providing ample entertainment throughout the campus.

Additionally, you can use the cheeseball matches to your advantage since winning them will boost your students’ happiness levels.

Defeat the Jumbo Mega Team at Cheeseball

This last Cheeseball match can be won the same way as the previous two, by ensuring your students have high enough grades in the Academic Exercise Course.

After completing all these tasks, players will be rewarded with a ‘Cheesy Goblet’ and $150,000 and 200 Kudosh.

Lastly, here are a few tips to help you in your journey.

Since Fluffborough is in a hotter region, it will require players to install air-conditioning units throughout the campus. Not only will this help cool down the classrooms, but it will also help maintain an acceptable hygiene level on campus.

When you start with this campus, your priority should be initiating the marketing campaign. This will give you a head start in completing the 1-star rating objectives, allowing you to work on the next star rating much faster.