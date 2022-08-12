Two Point Campus Dark Art Course Guide

Two Point Campus is not only about traditional courses. You will also have the option to channel your inner Harry Potter by running a Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The Dark Art course allows students to tap into the void by honing their powers. The following guide will show you how to unlock the course and what to add to improve your students’ performances in Two Point Campus.

How To Unlock Dark Art

You will gain access to the Dark Art course after reaching Spiffinmoore, home to the fifth campus in the game.

Spiffinmoore College bares a lot of similarities with Hogwarts Castle, so fans of the books and movies are sure to be gunning for this.

Dark Art Requirements

You cannot teach the Dark Art course without having a teacher who has Dark Art qualifications. Like the other courses, a Dark Art teacher will only be able to teach students up to level 3. You will have to upgrade your course using Course Points to be able to train your Dark Art teachers further.

Furthermore, you will require to have a Lecture Theatre and a Potions Room to start enrolling students for Dark Art.

Lecture Theatres are the backbone of every campus and by now, you will probably have realized it. The Potions Room, however, is something new and works together with Dark Art to teach students how to follow in the footsteps of he who must not be named.

Note that only Goth-type students will be able to enroll in the Dark Art.

Best Dark Art Items And Rooms

Library

Bookcase

Dark Art Bookcase

Wizardy Bookcase

Magic Cauldron

Card Table

Records Cubicle

Computer Cubicle

Textbook Cubicle

Study Cubicle

Dark Art Course Sections

Dark Art is one of the hardest courses to run in the game. It has a duration of two years, the last of which warrants special attention.

Year 1 Outline

Lecture Theatre:

Year 2 Outline

Lecture Theatre:

Potions Room:

Dark Art Course Tips