Two Point Campus Academic Exercise Course Guide

Academic Exercise is a course that concerns the physical health of students in Two Point Campus. The main purpose of this course is to promote physical activities.

The following guide explains everything there is to know about the Academic Exercise course in Two Point Campus.

How To Unlock Academic Exercise

Academic Exercise is one of the many academic courses that become available at the outset of Fluffborough, which is the sixth campus in the game.

Academic Exercise Requirements

You firstly require a teacher with Academic Exercise qualifications to lead the class. Take note that this is a three-year course, meaning that you will have to upgrade the course when you want to train your teachers to teach beyond level 3.

There are three academic rooms that you need to complete your Academic Exercise course: the Lecture Theatre, the Cheeseball Field, and the Gym. All three of them will help students complete their classes and assignments during the three-year period.

In addition, some of the rooms can be used to host various events. You can host cinema events at Lecture Theatres and Cheeseball matches at the Cheeseball Field. The Gym on the other hand helps increase the health of students.

Best Academic Exercise Items And Rooms

Satisfying students plays an important role in raising your campus rating. Therefore, maintaining their happiness level to the top is your task in Two Point Campus. You can start by helping them improve their student assignments, which are tasks assigned outside the class to increase XPs.

Library

Climbing Wall

Basketball Hoop

Static Bike

High Jump

Pull-up Bar

Vaulting Course

Exercise Bench

Academic Exercise Bookcase

Records Cubicle

Computer Cubicle

Textbook Cubicle

Study Cubicle

Cheeseball Machine

Academic Exercise Tips