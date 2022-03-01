Twisted Metal TV Series Will Be “Comedic Half-Hour” Episodes

The previously announced live-action television adaptation of Twisted Metal has finally gone through and will attempt to make audiences laugh.

According to a report by Deadline earlier today, streaming service Peacock has greenlit Twisted Metal for “comedic half-hour live-action” episodes. The script was already revealed last year to be “brilliantly funny” and as such, the whole series appears to be focusing on live-action comedy and not just sliding in a few jokes.

The new Twisted Metal series will star Anthony Mackie from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as John Doe, “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives.” He will be taking up “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.” Mackie will also be producing each episode.

Twisted Metal is the second PlayStation franchise to be picked up by PlayStation Productions for a television series. The first being The Last of Us which will be premiering on HBO somewhere in 2023, starring Game of Thrones actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie.

“Twisted Metal is one of PlayStation’s most beloved franchises,” said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions. “We are thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property. We can’t wait for fans to see what we have planned for them.”

Besides a live-action television adaptation, there is reportedly also a new Twisted Metal game in development. The rumored reboot to the vehicular combat-based franchise is said to be currently in the hands of developer Firesprite.

It is completely possible that Sony Interactive Entertainment coincides the release of both its Twisted Metal television series and its reboot game in 2023.