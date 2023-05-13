Tribes of Midgard Runes Guide

The Rune System is one of the newest additions to Tribes of Midgard, released just in time for the game launch. Our guide below will walk you through everything that you need to know about runes in Tribes of Midgard.

Tribes of Midgard Runes

Runes are essentially passives that allow your in-game character certain bonuses, such as boosting its power in combat or offering discounts while crafting items. Using runes, you can customize your characters to become even more powerful.

To begin with, each class can use up to five runes while Warden can use up to six. However, as you progress through the game, you can expand on these slots. In addition, as you play on, you will be able to find the right combination of runes that work for you.

Note that none of the runes can be attached to your equipment or weapons, so swapping a rune with another is quite easy.

Depending upon your requirements, some runes will be more useful to you than others. However, if you ever feel like a rune is useless to you, just deposit it in your War Chest so that the other players in your village can use it if they need to.

Season 1: The Wolf Sage features 30 runes including the fabled Golden Egg Rune. Below, we have enlisted every single one of them, with its respective rarity, unlock requirement, and effect.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...