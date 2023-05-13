Tribes of Midgard Runes Guide

The Rune System is one of the newest additions to Tribes of Midgard, released just in time for the game launch. Our guide below will walk you through everything that you need to know about runes in Tribes of Midgard.
Tribes of Midgard Runes
Runes are essentially passives that allow your in-game character certain bonuses, such as boosting its power in combat or offering discounts while crafting items. Using runes, you can customize your characters to become even more powerful.
To begin with, each class can use up to five runes while Warden can use up to six. However, as you progress through the game, you can expand on these slots. In addition, as you play on, you will be able to find the right combination of runes that work for you.
Note that none of the runes can be attached to your equipment or weapons, so swapping a rune with another is quite easy.
Depending upon your requirements, some runes will be more useful to you than others. However, if you ever feel like a rune is useless to you, just deposit it in your War Chest so that the other players in your village can use it if they need to.
Season 1: The Wolf Sage features 30 runes including the fabled Golden Egg Rune. Below, we have enlisted every single one of them, with its respective rarity, unlock requirement, and effect.
|Rune
|Rarity
|Unlock Requirement
|Effect
|Far-Fetched
|Common
|Default
|Enhances damage dealt to distant enemies by 20%
|Arm of Ullr
|Common
|Default
|Enhances damage dealt by special arrows by 20%
|Ire of Thór
|Common
|Default
|This rune enhances damage dealt to Jötnar by 10%
|Nótt for Speed
|Common
|Default
|Enhances movement speed during the night by 20%
|Beyond Repair
|Common
|Default
|Lowers down the equipment repair costs by 20%
|Keeper of Souls
|Common
|Default
|Keeps 20% of your soul when you are dead
|Like a Dwarf
|Common
|Season Reward
|When underground, the rune increases your armor by 50.
|Björn Again
|Common
|Default
|The revived allies trigger a healing pool of 1000 around them.
|Banner Time
|Common
|Season Reward
|If you remain idle for 3 seconds, a healing pool of 50 HP will be triggered around you.
|Coldblood
|Uncommon
|Season Reward
|When suffering from cold temperatures, the rune generates 50 HP per second.
|Blessed Hands
|Uncommon
|Season Reward
|When opening Treasure Chests, you gain an additional 300 XP.
|Heatstroke
|Uncommon
|Bought from Shop
|When suffering from Hot temperatures, you acquire 20% movement speed.
|Last Laugh
|Uncommon
|Season Reward
|Causes your character to explode on death, resulting in intense physical damage.
|Seiðr Weaver
|Rare
|Found in the Wild
|Attacks have a 30% chance to generate magical projectiles that chase and deal physical damage to enemies
|Booming Shield
|Rare
|Season Reward
|If you block an attack with your shield, it triggers an explosion dealing physical damage.
|Pumped Up
|Rare
|Season Reward
|When your manga gauge is full, you deal 20% extra damage.
|Kindred Impact
|Rare
|Season Reward
|If you block an attack with your shield, the rune generates a healing pool of 200 HP around you.
|Demolition Viking
|Rare
|Challenge Reward
|Destroying a construction causes an explosion which deals high physical damage.
|Might of Mjolnir
|Epic
|Bought from shop
|Performing combo attacks gives you a 20% chance to generate arcs of lightning that connect nearby enemies for low Thunder damage.
|Explosive Finale
|Epic
|Season Reward
|There’s a 10% chance that the defeated target triggers an explosion of magical shards, dealing intense physical damage.
|Rolling Thunder
|Epic
|Season Reward
|If you evade, there’s a 50% chance that the rune will trigger a bolt of lightning, dealing nearby enemies with medium Thunder damage.
|Ragnarage
|Legendary
|Season Reward
|Adds an extra 20% damage for everyone in range, including enemies.
|Soul Mate
|Legendary
|Challenge Reward
|You gain 2 Souls per hit given and lose 4 Souls per hit received.