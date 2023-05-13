Tribes of Midgard Event Fragments Guide

Completing these side quests will award you with quest fragments along with other items. In this guide, we will explain everything there is to know about Quests and Event fragments in Tribes of Midgard.

Tribes of Midgard Event Fragments

Tribes of Midgard is a Viking-themed cooperative survival game that may be played with up to nine people to create a party of ten and go on the game’s adventures. While in a saga, you can pick up different quests from the Quest Board in your Village.

How to Get Quests

The quests can be obtained from the Quest Board that is located in your Village. The quest board contains different quests which will award you with different resources and items. Interact with the quest board to see the quests which are currently available to you.

Each quest has a different difficulty rating based on your current power level. Beware while selecting a quest with a higher difficulty rating, as you may not be able to complete it if you are at a lower power level.

How to get Event Fragments in Tribes of Midgard

In Tribes of Midgard, the quest event fragments are obtained by completing different quests. Following your acceptance of a quest, you must identify the quest giver on the map using the gold and black exclamation mark symbol.

Once you’ve located the quest giver, you’ll need to perform a series of activities.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you perform the tasks given to you, the quest will be completed, and you will receive your reward. Quest fragments can also be obtained from random events that take place frequently in Saga mode.

What do Event Fragments do

One of the rewards that you receive from completing the quests is the Quest fragments. Quest fragments are required to unlock the Saga boss, which will be the final boss you will face in Saga mode.

You will need to collect some amount of Event fragments in order to fight the final boss and finish your saga.