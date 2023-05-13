In Trials of Mana, your character has five unique attributes which can be leveled up using Training Points. This Trials of Mana Stats and Abilities guide will explain how to spend points and unlock more abilities.

Trials of Mana Stats and Abilities

In Trials of Mana, using your Training Points efficiently and leveling up the right attributes for your character is an incredibly important part of the game.

Whenever your character levels up, they will gain a few Training Points. The purpose of these Training Points is to level up the five unique attributes your character possesses: Strength, Spirit, Stamina, Luck, and Intelligence.

When you allocate a specific amount of points to an attribute, it will unlock new abilities for your character which relate to that attribute. These abilities can be of two types: Active Abilities or Passive Abilities.

The Active Abilities are unique spells and techniques that your character can use during battle, while the Passive Abilities are enhancements to their stats, such as increased MP/HP and more attack power, etc.

When your character accumulates Training Points in Trials of Mana, you must plan out beforehand which attributes of theirs you want to level up first and what kind of abilities you want to unlock for them.

If you spend your Training Points as they come without taking your time to understand what your TP allocation will do for your character, you will not be able to progress properly in the game.

But if you’ve already done that, all hope is not lost. You can redistribute Training Points in Trials of Mana by speaking to the Fortune Teller at the Beiser Night Market. However, this will come at a fee which will scale with how many points you’re redistributing.

To help you out with spending your Training Points wisely, below, we’ve listed down all the abilities and chain abilities you can learn for your characters in Trials of Mana.

Priest of Light Chain Ability

This ability grants a +30 boost to base HP. To unlock it, talk to the Priest of Light while playing through the game’s story.

Jadd Noble Chain Ability

This ability grants a +10 boost to base MP. To unlock it, you need to talk to Jadd, who can be found inside a prison cell in Jadd Stronghold.

Watts Chain Ability

This ability grants a 5% boost to Gear Status during battle. To unlock it, pay Watts, the Blacksmith, 5,000 when you meet him during the story. If you do not buy it from him during this interaction, you won’t be able to get it in the future.

Hero King Chain Ability

This ability grants a 5% boost to your Class Strike gauge after defeating an opponent in battle.

To unlock it, you need to talk to the Hero King during the story, who can be found in Valsena. Note that this ability can only be unlocked if you have Duran in your party.

Stella Chain Ability

This ability enhances the potency of healing items by 10%. To unlock it, go inside Duran’s house, which is located north of the Inn in Valsena, and talk to the lady there. Note that this ability can only be unlocked if Duran is not in your party.

Bruiser Chain Ability

This ability boosts your character’s strength when they’re using a Class Strike. To unlock it, you need to talk to the Bronze Armor Knight named “Bruiser” in Valsena. Note that this ability can only be unlocked if Duran is in your party.

Fortune-Teller Chain Ability

This ability decreases Status Effect duration by 50%. Talk to the Fortune-Teller in Valsena after rescuing the king to unlock it.

Von Boyage Chain Ability

This ability increases damage from Power Attacks by 5%. To unlock it, talk to Von Boyage. You’ll get to meet him when you’re traveling to Beiser.

Aurora Sisters Chain Ability

This ability increases damage from Magic Attacks by 5%. Watch the Aurora Sisters dance in Beiser’s Night Market to unlock it.

Trader Chain Ability

This ability grants your character a 20% chance to nullify decreases to their stats. Talk to the trader standing by the cage in Beiser’s Night Market to unlock it. Note that this ability can only be unlocked if you have Riesz in your party.

Luck Find II Chain Ability

This ability increases the frequency of item drops by 10%. To unlock it, go back to Palo Port after Laurent Citadel has been taken.

You will trigger a cutscene centered around Niccolo where you’ll get this ability. Do note that this ability can only be unlocked if Hawkeye is in your party.

Tomatoman Chain Ability

This ability allows your character to use HP to cover 30% of the MP of spells. TO unlock it, head to the Tomatoman Village located on the Volcano Island and talk to the Tomatoman. You’ll find him standing next to the healing item in the village.

Vuscav Chain Ability

This ability grants a +60 boost to base HP. To unlock it, all you need to do is meet with the King of the Seas during the story.

Ludgar Chain Ability

This ability increases damage against bosses by 10%. To unlock it, you have to defeat Ludgar in battle. He can be found close to the Chartmoon Tower. Do note that this ability can only be unlocked if Kevin is at your party.

Elfin Elder Chain Ability

This ability decreases the chances of enemies reappearing. You need to talk to Elfin Elden during the story to unlock it. Do note that this ability can only be unlocked if Charlotte is at your party.

Flammie Chain Ability

This ability grants a +20 increase to base MP. It will be unlocked automatically once you speak to Flammie during the story.

Alleviate Chain Ability

This ability restores 3% of your character’s HP/MP after every battle. TO unlock it, you need to talk to Mik. Do note that this ability can only be unlocked if Charlotte is in your party.

Goremand Chain Ability

This ability increases one of your stats randomly when you take down an enemy. To unlock it, you need to defeat Goremand in battle during the story.

Heath’s Chained Ability

This ability grants a 60% increase to defense while casting. To unlock it, all you need to do is interact with Heath during the story.

Cactus Chain Ability

This ability grants a 200% CS boost to each member in your party at the beginning of battle. To unlock it, you will need to find all 50 Cacti in the game.

Ponta Chain Ability

This ability grants your character a 50% chance to nullify decreases to their stats. To unlock it, you need to head to Astoria and talk to the Dog.

Alchemic Acumen

This ability restores 5 MP of each member in your party every 5 seconds during battle. To unlock it, you need to first obtain all Class 4 items in the game and then subsequently complete Grand Croix’s quest.

Obsidian Power

This ability decreases the MP cost of moves to 0 during battle. To unlock it, you need to defeat the Black Rabite Secret Boss.

Spell Shield

This ability grants a 40% increase to Magic Defense while casting. To unlock it, get to the point in the story where you return to the Desert Capital Sirhtan. Once you’re there, talk to the man that you mugged during the prologue. Do note that this ability can only be unlocked if Hawk is in your party.

Kindness

This ability reduces the duration of Stat Debuff Effects by 50%. To unlock it, get to the point in the story where you return to Snow Hamlet Alrant. Once there, go back to the house where you woke up and speak to the kid named Chirry. Do note that this ability can only be unlocked if Angela is at your party.

Lupine Soul

This ability restores 30% of your own HP when you heal a teammate that has <30% HP during battle. To unlock it, first, play through the story until you get to the city of Ferolia. In this city, you will eventually trigger a cutscene with Gormund, showing Kevin’s father leaving.

Once the cutscene ends, start heading opposite from the direction of the checkpoint until you find the father. Talk to him to unlock this ability. Do note that this ability can only be unlocked if Karl is in your party.

Matelo Chain Ability

This ability increases the chances of enemies reappearing. To unlock it, talk to Matelo at the Merchant Town in Beiser. You’ll find him standing near the docks.

Parental Prayer

This ability restores 5% HP and MP after you win a battle. After beating the game, it will be unlocked after you get the Kind Sphere for Riesz.

Mana Goddess Chain Ability

This ability regenerates 2% MP of each member in your party every 10 seconds in battle. To unlock it, you will need to beat the game.

Loving Miracle Chain Ability

This ability decreases the MP cost of moves by 40% during battle. You need to beat the game with Charlotte’s Class 4 item to unlock it.

True Protection

This ability grants an increase to both Magic Attack and Magic Defense at the beginning of the battle. You need beat the game with Angela’s Class 4 item to unlock it.

Accumulate

This ability restores 10% of your character’s CS gauge every 5 seconds while using a charge attack. You need to beat the game with Duran’s Class 4 item to unlock it.

Light Elemental Magic

This ability grants your character access to Light Elemental Abilities. To unlock it, you need to rescue Lumina during the story.

Earth Elemental Magic

This ability grants your character access to Earth Magic. To unlock it, you need to rescue Gnome during the story.

Wind Elemental Magic

This ability grants your character access to Wind Magic. You need to rescue the Wind Elemental during the story to unlock it.

Water Elemental Magic

This ability grants your character access to Water Magic. To unlock it, you need to rescue Udine during the story.

Fire Elemental Magic

This ability grants your character access to Fire Magic. To unlock it, you need to rescue Salamand during the story.

Wood Elemental Magic

This ability grants your character access to Wood Magic. To unlock it, you need to rescue Dryad during the story.

Moon Elemental Magic

This ability grants your character access to Moon Magic. To unlock it, you need to rescue Luna during the story.

Dark Elemental Magic

This ability grants your character access to Dark Magic. To unlock it, you need to rescue Shade during the story.