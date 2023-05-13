This guide includes a list of all the items available under all 6 of their distinct types. The Trials of Mana Items guide will also feature the uses, effects, and classes for all the items of each type.
Trials of Mana Items
There are 6 types of items in Trials of Mana:
- Basic Items
- Throwable Items
- Magic Casting Items
- Class Change Items
- Seeds
- Key Items
Basic Items
Dreamsee Herb
This item will switch between day and night.
Magical Rope
This item returns you to the entrance of cave or dungeon.
Pakkun Chocolate
This will restore 300 HP.
Puipui Grass
This will heal status ailments.
Round Drop
This will restore 100 HP.
Stardust Herb
This will clear all magic effects.
Angel’s Grail
This will revive an ally.
Honey Drink
This will fully restore your HP.
Magic Walnut
This will restore 20 MP.
Throwables
Dart
This will inflict damage upon an enemy.
Hand Axe
This will inflict damage upon an enemy.
Pumpkin Bomb
This will inflict damage upon an enemy and restore MP.
Shuriken
This will inflict damage upon an enemy.
Magic Casting
Assassineye
Poison bubble for an enemy.
Basilisk’s Fang
Stone cloud for an enemy.
Battum’s Eye
Mind down for an enemy.
Bearclaw
Stone saber for an enemy.
Bee’s Eye
Protect down for an enemy.
Bird’s Scale
Speed up for an enemy.
Bulette’s Scale
Protect up for an ally.
Carmilla’s Claw
Moon saber for an ally.
Crawler’s Claw
Leaf saber for an ally.
Darkness Coin
Evil gate for an enemy or all enemies.
Demon’s Claw
Dark saber for an enemy.
Dragon Fang
Cold blaze for an enemy.
Drake’s Scale
Power up for an ally.
Dryad Icon
TransShape for an ally.
Earth Coin
Diamond Missile for an enemy or all enemies.
Fire Lizard’s Fang
Blaze wall for an enemy.
Flame Coin
Fireball for an enemy or all enemies.
Ghost’s Eye
Death spell for an enemy.
Gnome Icon
Earthquake for an enemy.
Grell Oil
Aura wave for an enemy.
Harpy’s Fang
Stun wind for an enemy.
Ice Coin
Ice smash for an enemy or all enemies.
Imp Eye
Body change for an enemy.
Kerberos’ Claw
Flame saber for an ally.
Light Coin
Holy ball for an enemy or all enemies.
Lumina Icon
Saint beam for an enemy.
Luna Icon
Half vanish for an enemy.
Mama Poto Oil
Tinkle rain for an ally or all allies.
Matango Oil
Counter magic for an enemy.
Molebear’s Claw
Diamond saber for an enemy.
Moon Coin
Lunatic for an enemy.
Myconid’s Eye
Sleep flower for an enemy.
Needlion’s Eye
Speed down for an enemy.
Pakkun Oil
Magic shield for an ally.
Papa Poto’s Claw
Saint saber for an ally.
Porobin Oil
Life booster for an ally.
Poseidon’s Claw
Ice saber for an ally.
Poto Oil
Heal light for an ally or all allies.
Sahagin’s Scale
Mind up for an ally.
Salamando Icon
Explode for an enemy.
Shade Icon
Dark force for an enemy.
Shadowzero’s Eye
Black curse for an enemy.
Siren’s Claw
Thunder saber for an ally.
Slime’s Eye
Power down for an enemy.
Specter’s Eye
Anti-magic for an enemy.
Storm Coin
Air blast an enemy or all enemies.
Sylphid Icon
Thunderstorm for an enemy.
Undine Icon
Mega splash for an enemy.
Wolf Devil Oil
Energy ball for an enemy.
Class Change
Arcane Book
Class: Grand Devina
Bad Luck Die
Class: Rogue
Book of Secrets
Class: Archmage
Book of Runes
Class: Rune Master
Bottle of Ashes
Class: Necromancer
Bottle of Blood
Class: Evil Shaman
Bottle of Salt
Sage
Briesingamen
Class: Vanadis
Bullseye Die
Class: Ninja Master
Death Wolf Soul
Class: Death Hand
Demon Wolf Soul
Class: Dervish
Duelist’s Proof
Class: Duelist
Forbidden book
Class: Magus
Gleipnir
Class: Fenrir Knight
Gold Wolf Soul
Class: God Hand
Good Luck Die
Class: Wanderer
Holy Water Vial
Class: Bishop
KnightDrgn Chain
Class: Dragon Master
Lord’s Proof
Class: Lord
Master’s Proof
Sword Master
MorningStar Chain
Class: Star Lancer
Nighteye Die
Class: Nightblade
Paladin’s Proof
Class: Paladin
Silver Wolf Soul
Class: Warrior Monk
Seeds
Item Seed
You can plant Item Seeds at the inn to obtain a basic recovery item.
Flying Item Seed
You can plant this at the inn to obtain a throw-able item.
Magic Seed
You can plant this at the inn to obtain a magic casting item.
Mysterious Seed
You can plant this at the inn to obtain a powerful recovery item.
Weapon/Armor Seed
You can plant this at the inn to obtain a powerful weapon or armor.
Seed
You can plant this at the inn to obtain a class change item. You will be able to reset the random number upon which the choice of the emerging item will depend upon, by fighting an enemy and then saving at a particular save point. Go ahead and reload the save as you usually do.
Key Items
Chibbikko Hammer
This will toggle miniature stature of your allies.
Gunpowder
This will be provided to the operator of the first cannon travel.
Illusion Mirror
This will help you reveal the Mirage Palace.
Moogle Badge
This will toggle the moogle status of your allies.
Pihyara Flute
This will allow you to call the turtle at the beaches.
Wind Drum
This will allow you to call Flammie.