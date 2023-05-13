Trials Fusion Tricks Guide – How To Do Every Trick



In Trials Fusion, players are introduced to a brand new style of Trick System. All of your tricks are performed using the Right Analogue Stick of the controller.

Trials Fusion Tricks

Moving the Analogue Stick in different directions will let you perform different stunts. However, you need to be in the right position to perform these tricks otherwise you will fail. You should practice these moves in the FMX Training Program before you head into the campaign.

You will be able to perform the following tricks while you are free falling:

Normal Orientation

Superman

This trick can be performed once you move the right stick on your controller to the left.

Dead Body

This trick can be performed by moving the right analogue stick left, up, and right.

Ruler

This trick is performed by moving the right stick on your controller up.

Proud Hero

You will be able to do this trick by pressing your right stick downwards.

Coffin

Coffin trick can be performed by pressing the right stick to the right.

Upside Down

Underdog

Push the right stick to the right.

Bow

Push the right stick downwards.

Front Wheel Up

Going Up

Direct the right analogue stick to downside and you will perform this trick.

Front Wheel Down

Going to Hell

Push the right analogue stick in the upward direction.

Going to Heaven

Push the right analogue stick in the left direction to perform this stunt.

Driller

While your front wheel is down, push the right analogue stick on the right side and you will perform this trick.

Rotating Forward

Slash

Rotate the right analogue stick in the clockwise direction to perform this stunt. Note that it should be done quite slowly.

Kiss of Death

Pretty much same as the Slash, but need to be done much quicker than the Slash.

Rotating Backwards

Dead Body

Slowly rotate the right analogue stick in the anti-clockwise direction to perform this stunt.

Polevault

Same as the Dead Body, but you need to rotate the right analogue stick pretty quickly to get this done.