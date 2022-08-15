Since the world of Tower of Fantasy is vast, running around on foot isn’t actually practical and can be a mood killer for many players. For that very reason, players have the option to use vehicles to move around with speed and in style. This guide will explain how to unlock various vehicles in Tower of Fantasy for your traveling benefit.

How to Unlock Vehicles in Tower of Fantasy

You won’t be able to equip the vehicles at the very beginning. Rather you will have to progress through chapter 1 to a greater extent. You will get tasks and quests to complete. You will be assigned a task in which you will be required to visit the ‘Hykros’. Complete the quest chain in Hykros and once you are about to leave, Franz will inform you about a reward.

Talk to Elric, Mi-a and Cobalt-B as the quest demands and eventually, you will unlock the Vehicle menu in the game alongside your first vehicle, the Falcon motorbike.

Falcon is a futuristic and sleek designed bike with low fuel consumption, low emissions and high performance. Once you have equipped your bike by going to the new menu unlocked, yet another new menu of primary vehicles will be unlocked.

In the primary menu, there are a bunch of other vehicles to equip but they are locked. You need certain items to unlock them. The details of the items are given below:

How to Unlock Chaser

Items required: Magnetic Rod, Maglev Stalker

How to Unlock Omnium Beast VII

Items Required: Omnium Beast Cockpit, Omnium Beast Right Arm, Omnium Beast Left Arm

How to Unlock Voyager

Items Required: Voyager Engine, Voyager Thruster, Voyager Control Room, Voyager Hull

How to Unlock Monocross

Items Required: Unicorn Power Corn, Unicorn Bionic Corn, Unicorn Cyberlimbs, Unicorn Head

How to Unlock Dust Wheeler

Items Required: you just need to acquire the Dust Wheeler.