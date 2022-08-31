Tower of Fantasy Constellations: All Smart Telescope Locations

Smart Telescopes are another way to get free black nuclei in Tower of Fantasy, but they do not count as region progress so they are completely optional to do. However, finding these smart telescopes can be a bit of a hassle. The game obviously doesn’t want to make Black Nucleus farming easy.

Tower of Fantasy Smart Telescope Locations

This guide will give information on where you can find all the smart telescopes for every region in Tower of Fantasy and help you align these constellations. Simply link the constellations in the order we provide and you will get your Black Nucleus.

Navia Region Constellation Links

1st Smart Telescope

You will find the first Smart telescope south of Raincaller Island close to the radio tower at these coordinates (-733.1, -556.3). To get the nucleus, you will connect the constellations as shown in the picture below.

2nd Smart Telescope

You will find the second telescope North of Raincaller Island, underneath Cetus Island at these coordinates (-717.6, -975.8). To get the nucleus, you will connect the constellations as shown in the picture below.

3rd Smart Telescope

You will find the last telescope North of Seventh Day Forest close to C-02 Ruin and the Radio tower. The coordinates for the telescope are (-277.0, -514.1). To get the nucleus, you will connect the constellations as shown in the picture below.

Crown Mines Constellation Links

1st Smart Telescope

You will find the first telescope in Area 4 at these coordinates (501.2, 474.2). To access this location, you will need to complete the main storyline ‘The Dust Settles’ which will then unlock this location. Connect the constellations as shown in the picture below.

2nd Smart Telescope

You will find the second telescope south of the omnium tower at the edge of the cliff at these coordinates (798.7, 514.0). Connect the constellation as shown in the picture below.

3rd Smart Telescope

The third telescope that you can find is above Rose Garden on the edge of the cliff in the Crown Mines region. The coordinates for the location are (550.8, 874.1). Connect the constellations as shown in the picture below.

4th Smart Telescope

You will find the last telescope on an isolated island east of The Lumina. The coordinates for the location are (986.8, 957.6). Connect the constellation shown in the picture below.

Warren Snowfield Constellation Links

1st Smart Telescope

You will find the first telescope of Warren Snowfield far south of Saag Passage at these coordinates (782.1, -347.0). Connect the constellation shown in the picture below.

2nd Smart Telescope

You will find the second telescope southeast of the Saag Passage on the edge of the cliff at these coordinates (866.5, -476.5). Connect the constellation like shown in the picture below.

3rd Smart Telescope

You will find the third telescope West of the Southern Naa Fjords at these coordinates (756.8, -864.3). Connect the constellations as shown in the picture below.

4th Smart Telescope

You will find the final telescope North of the Southern Naa Fjords at top of the cliff at these coordinates (981.5, -1016.4). Connect the constellation as shown in the picture below.