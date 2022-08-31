Cracked Rock Walls act as an environmental barrier in Tower of Fantasy, preventing access to a number of hidden areas throughout the surroundings. You would undoubtedly be interested in learning how to break the Cracked Rock Walls because their crevices contain treasures. This guide will walk you through the process of breaking cracked rock walls in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Break Cracked Rock Walls in Tower of Fantasy

Cracked Rock Walls can be found in Astra quite early on in Tower of Fantasy. The question is how to proceed past the Cracked Rock Walls. At first glance, you may believe that charging the wall with heavy weaponry will suffice. The reality, however, is quite the opposite.

You will be unable to break Cracked Rock Walls in ToF, no matter how hard you try. This is due to the fact that they require a specific type of weapon. The weapon in question is the Missile Barrage.

The Missile Barrage is the only way to break through the Cracked Rock Walls; use it; it only takes one strike to knock the wall down. You might very well be wondering what the Missile Barrage is and how to unlock it. Continue reading to find out.

How to Unlock Missile Barrage Relic

Missile Barrage is an early-game SR Relic in Tower of Fantasy, a weaponized tool that fires a flurry of exploding projectiles. This can be used to easily penetrate through the Cracked Rock Walls in Tower of Fantasy.

To obtain the Missile Barrage, you must first complete a dungeon known as Ruin A-01. It is located down to the west of Astra Shelter down the river. You will come across Ruin A-01 quite early on in the game when Shirli gives you the jetpack

Access to Ruin A-01 is restricted until you complete the main story questline in Astra.

Once you have cleared the Dungeon, you should speak with Peanut, a small cat-like droid. Exhaust the dialogues and interact with the triangular pod found on the nearby platform.

This should do the trick and unlock the Missile Barrage in Tower of Fantasy. The best part about this weapon is that it can also be used to deal with enemies as well.